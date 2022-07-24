Kerry ratings: David Clifford delivered when the need was greatest

Kerry: How they rated

Shane Ryan (Rathmore): A passenger at times, and Galway didn’t elect to stress him on kickouts. Tempted into a 64th minute restart that got picked off for a McDaid equaliser but in general terms, one of Kerry’s most improved in championship. 7

Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses): On Rob Finnerty, whom he handled very well early doors. From that his ambition grew and his front-foot talents were more to the fore in the second half when he added a crucial point. Indeed as the half developed, he became Kerry’s pre-eminent player – what a season it has developed into for the Dromid man. 8

Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue): Handed the Comer patrol and limited the Annaghdown man to scrappy possession, offering him no incentive to turn and burn. Biggest compliment to the Kerry full back is Comer’s positioning as the game wore out – around midfield. 8

Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle): Limited going forward as he struggled with his defensive duties on Shane Walsh – who wouldn’t? Conceded soft free early after the break that edged Galway two clear. It could have got away from him then but he knuckled down and finished really well. A fine campaign. 6

Briain O Beaglaoich (Gaeltacht): Had his hands full with Johnny Heaney backdooring but got the measure of the Galway man as the game wore on. Eventually replaced on the hour but had done his duties. Another of Kerry’s big step-up players in 2022. 6

Tadhg Morley (Templenoe): His mirror, John Daly, used his free status to greater effect early on, but Morley got more involved in direct combat in the second period and was all the more effective for it. A calm head as desperation balls rained down on the Kerry square late on. 7

Gavin White (Dr Crokes): The facile conclusion to a modest first half was that the Dr Crokes flyer was less than 100% fit. Instead, he burst into the game in the final quarter, as a vital outlet and a scorer of a 72nd minute point. Remarkable athlete. 7

David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s): A bright start, but had to work very hard to keep tabs on McDaid and Conroy. Has delivered in spades for his county, whether or not he signs off after this special afternoon. 5.5

Jack Barry (Na Gaeil): Won a big midfield take in the early stages that could have ignited his performance. Instead, he delivered one of those performances coaches love – and was still making smart plays in the final moments as he released Michael Burns from the Galway press. 7

Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil): Made some telling first half contributions – a big block, a free won for David Clifford to score. Moved into midfield for the second half and made his athleticism count in the air and on the deck as Kerry raided up the right wing. 8

Sean O’Shea (Kenmare): Started with a missed 45 and the first period more or less passed the stellar Kingdom skipper by. However, when calm decisions were called for in the latter stages, in terms of keeping possession, O’Shea was the man. 7

Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare): Kerry’s most potent attacking force in the first half with a point, several assists and a huge block on a Galway shot in the 24th minute. Ran out of puff as he kicked an effort into the Galway keeper’s hands and was replaced by Micheal Burns. 7

Paudie Clifford (Fossa): His first half display was symptomatic of Kerry’s - the ball regularly slipping from his grasp. However, after taking a clatter to the face, he returned to the field and put his name to a pair of vital second half points. 7

David Clifford (Fossa): The mark of the real deal is delivering when the need was greatest, and that 67th minute Cusack Stand side free was a gamebreaker. Finished with eight points, a mix of marks, frees and from play. 9

Paul Geaney (Dingle): Another frustrating first half for Geaney, but did grab and convert an important mark. Replaced for the second half though. 5

Finishers: The Kerry management made two huge half time calls, one being the introduction of Killian Spillane who missed his first chance – and then grabbed two massive points (8); His brother Adrian added a massive engine to Kerry’s second half body of work (7); Paul Murphy (7) and Micheal Burns (7) both made contributions under pressure, while Joe O’Connor won that vital last ditch free to close the deal (7). Jack Savage also made a blood sub appearance for Paudie Clifford.