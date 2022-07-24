Different class: David Clifford and Shane Walsh deliver displays for the ages

David Clifford

Back in February on a God awful evening in Carlow with the rain spilling down, David Clifford came up agonisingly short with UL in the Sigerson Cup final. Sean Kelly was playing in defence for victors NUI Galway that evening and, five months later, the pair faced off again in another All-Ireland decider. The weather was perfect this time and the pitch like a snooker table and Kelly, wearing the captain's armband, was thrown the task of man-marking Clifford. It was a battle that lasted the duration and which Clifford this time came out the right side of, helping himself to eight points. Just like the Fossa phenom's ability to score off either foot, it was a perfectly balanced return with four points in each half. Three of them were converted frees, two came from 'marks' and the other three from open play. Just the sort of return to frank his claims for the Footballer of the Year award. Kelly got an indicator for what lay ahead as early as the ninth minute when Clifford fielded above his head for an advanced mark that he converted. His second mark, in the 24th minute, was more impressive, this time leaping several feet into the air to make the fetch and then convert. Early in the second-half, Clifford displayed his power when he shrugged off Kelly to win a ball he had no right to before dissecting the posts. The high point of Clifford's day - aside from bear-hugging Sean O'Shea at the final whistle - was surely his sixth point in the 42nd minute. After booting the ball over from play he lost himself in celebration for a moment, punching the air in delight. There was to be plenty more of that afterwards as Clifford finally rid himself of the tag of greatest current player never to have won a senior All-Ireland medal.