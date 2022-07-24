Kerry v Galway liveblog - All-Ireland final play by play

2.43:
The Dublin 1995 are shown parading at Croke Park for their overdue celebration.
Kieran Shannon's big interview with some of the warriors from the 90s -- who'll be represented today -- is definitely worth a read.
RTÉ get their tribute to Pat Spillane in early. Ciarán Whelan presents the Kerryman with the ‘one thing he doesn’t have’, a five-in-a-row jersey, signed by the Dublin team.
Pat Spillane: It’s been a wonderful ride. Plenty of ups and downs. I thank RTÉ for sticking with me for 30 years.
We had a nice Edith Piaf-soundtracked montage and you suspect the Templenoe man is emotional.
"He's like a sixth-year student on his last day," says Whelan.
Can this exciting Kerry team begin to realise their huge potential today? Or will another Blue Blood football county and Páraic Joyce’s Galway upset the Kingdom?
We’ll know the answer to the big questions by tea-time. Stick with us throughout a huge afternoon for updates from our staff at Croke Park and on the Irish Examiner sportsdesk.
