Updates from the sportsdesk and Croke Park as the football championship is decided. 
Kerry v Galway liveblog - All-Ireland final play by play

COOL KINGDOM: Kerry supporter Yvonne Harty from Tralee, Co Kerry before the game.

Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 14:25
Adrian Russell

2.43: Spillane on Jack’s media consumption: "Jack says he never reads newspapers or goes on social media but I can tell you this: if you ever write anything bad about Jack, the text will come in."

2.35pm The Dublin 1995 are shown parading at Croke Park for their overdue celebration. 

Kieran Shannon's big interview with some of the warriors from the 90s -- who'll be represented today -- is definitely worth a read

2.32pm RTÉ get their tribute to Pat Spillane in early. Ciarán Whelan presents the Kerryman with the ‘one thing he doesn’t have’, a five-in-a-row jersey, signed by the Dublin team.

Pat Spillane: It’s been a wonderful ride. Plenty of ups and downs. I thank RTÉ for sticking with me for 30 years.

We had a nice Edith Piaf-soundtracked montage and you suspect the Templenoe man is emotional. 

"He's like a sixth-year student on his last day," says Whelan.

2.30pm Can this exciting Kerry team begin to realise their huge potential today? Or will another Blue Blood football county and Páraic Joyce’s Galway upset the Kingdom?

We’ll know the answer to the big questions by tea-time. Stick with us throughout a huge afternoon for updates from our staff at Croke Park and on the Irish Examiner sportsdesk.

Send your pre-game predictions and in-game thoughts to adrian.russell@examiner.ie.

<p>Brian Cody celebrates his side's victory in the 2015 All-Ireland final. Picture: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE</p>

