Christy O’Connor profiles the Kerry team ahead of the All-Ireland final

Shane Ryan (26): Could do nothing for Cormac Costello’s brilliant strike, which was the only goal Ryan has conceded in the championship. His solidity under the high ball has been impressive. So have his kickouts, but Dublin got three points from his restarts. Still, was brave late on with his long kickouts in that game.

Graham O’Sullivan (24): Is more of a natural half-back but has settled in well to the corner where he has been solid and efficient, going about his business with minimal fuss. A good stopper. Spent a lot of time on Ciarán Kilkenny two weeks ago early on and did well on him during that period. Great athleticism and awareness.

Jason Foley (25): Has physically got much stronger from last year when he was broken up with cramp in extra-time against Tyrone. Has better protection around him now than he did then but his pace is a huge asset. Dean Rock didn’t cause him any problems but Damien Comer will provide a whole different test.

Tom O’Sullivan (25): Has already scored seven points in this championship, which underlines how much of an attacking threat he is going forward. Did a fine job on Cormac Costello against Dublin, which again showed how good of a defender he has become. Tough, hard and will give Galway plenty to think about anytime he goes forward.

Brian Ó Beaglaoích (25): Has had a fine season and has settled in well to wing-back after being deployed in different positions in other seasons. Has great pace and is key to Kerry’s threat on the counter-attack. Similar to a lot of other Kerry defenders, has got stronger and has ramped up how he uses that power and physicality.

Tadgh Morley (29): He can play anywhere in defence but has made that transition from the full-back line to a deep-lying centre-back/sweeper seamlessly. Was at the heart of a handful of collective turnovers late on against Dublin. Trying to combine that sweeper role with doubling up on Comer will be a bigger test than it was against Dublin without Con O’Callaghan.

Gavin White (25): May be only a ruse that he is starting but hard to see why he would be named in the 26 if he couldn’t contribute. Any knee injury takes times to recover from so would have had a difficult build-up. Brings so much to Kerry’s attacking game with his devastating pace and penetrating incisions.

David Moran (34): His experience and leadership will be vital. So will his long kicking skills. The Mayo game was his first and only full game of the championship when he was outstanding. Below par against Dublin, Moran’s stamina will be well tested from the athleticism and pace of Galway’s midfield pairing. Kerry will be looking for a big 55-60 minutes from him.

Jack Barry (27): Having played both matches in Munster, he missed the Mayo game so hadn’t been fully road-tested going into the Dublin match, but did a decent job on Brian Fenton. Had 32 possessions in that game but playing more of a dropping, containment game in this system rather than pushing forward like he did in the past.

Diarmuid O’Connor (23): His form has dropped off from his outstanding display against Cork but his athleticism will be key in the middle third, especially in trying to slow down Galway’s counter-attacking. Would prefer to be in midfield full-time than the half-forward line, where he operated against Dublin. Had only one shot in that game, which dropped short. Looks tailor made to track Cillian McDaid.

Seán O’Shea (24): Outstanding. The complete package now. Aerial ability and overall aggression has improved. Can play at 11 or 14, which will get Galway thinking. Incredible freetaker. His placed ball kicking was critical in Kerry almost getting the job done in the drawn 2019 final. It could ensure Kerry do get it done tomorrow.

Stephen O’Brien (31): Has only scored 0-4 in this championship but O’Brien’s value and metrics have never been measured with those digits. Had only nine possessions against Dublin and is struggling for a rhythm to his play because teams have faced him up more as opposed to chasing him. Again, his experience could be critical.

Paudie Clifford (25): As well as showing his class against Dublin, he also displayed his leadership qualities when the tide had turned against Kerry in the second half. From 28 possessions, he scored two points and had four assists, but he will believe that there is even more in him again. Is central to how this attack functions.

David Clifford (23): The best player in the game and absolutely made for this stage, which he will be determined to prove. Understands the game better than anybody, while the breadth and range of his score-taking is off the charts. His ball-winning ability could be decisive close to goal. From a psychological perspective, Kerry will want him to set the tone early.

Paul Geaney (31): After kicking 0-8, six from play and two marks, in his previous two starts against Limerick and Mayo, Geaney had only one shot against Dublin, which he kicked wide. Had two unforced errors which led to turnovers. Still, he has form in putting poor days behind him to cut loose. Could have a big say here.

Bench and back-up: Kerry have more firepower and experience on the bench than Galway, which Kerry will be believe can be decisive late on, especially in the fourth quarter. Some of those subs are in decent form too and probably believe they should be starting, which is exactly where Jack O’Connor wants them.

Kerry management: Jack O’Connor’s experience at this level is a huge boon considering the pressure Kerry are under to win this game. Diarmuid Murphy’s presence in Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s set-up for the 2014 All-Ireland win is another boon while Micheál Quirke is a former inter-county manager with Laois who seems to be very tactically hands-on during matches.





Paul Murphy (30) Has huge experience but this is a big test considering how little game time he has had in this championship, having played only 53 minutes in Kerry’s four games. Can get forward to kick scores but doesn’t provide that same penetrating thrust of Gavin White going forward. Still, his huge experience on this stage will stand to him.