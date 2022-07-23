Oisín McConville profiles the Galway team ahead of All-Ireland final

Conor Gleeson (23): Was under serious pressure under the high ball in the All-Ireland quarter-final, from which Armagh sourced two goals. That performance coloured the perception of his season because I thought he showed huge mental resolve to play as well as he did against Derry, especially in how he got his short-medium kickouts away.

Liam Silke (27): Despite making his name as a brilliant player with Corofin, a lot of people were unsure about him at this level. Yet you can see that he has played big games in Croke Park. Has the athleticism and has really proven himself now. If Seán O’Shea plays close to goal, Silke would be an ideal match-up, despite O’Shea’s physicality.

Seán Kelly (25): One of the standout players of this championship. Composed and a proper leader who leads by example on the pitch. Has grown so well into this role that I think he will take up David Clifford. Did so in the Sigerson Cup final for NUIG and did such a fine job that he will be comfortable doing so again here.

Jack Glynn (22): Does his business without any major fuss and has really prospered during the last few games. Has been consistent and has matured well for a young player. That maturity has come from knowing and trusting the players around him so well now, especially Seán Kelly and Liam Silke.

Dylan McHugh (25): Has fulfilled the role really well. Initially thought he was frustrated and looked to be on a leash when he didn’t want to be, but he has conformed into a double sweeper. His success in that role has fed into Galway’s success because he is excellent in that 'plus 2' deployment. Good going forward too.

John Daly (23): Have been incredibly impressed with this guy. A brilliant kickpasser but I also don’t think there is any better player on this team for recognising an opportunity to hurt the opposition. Has great vision and the skills to execute what he sees – Daly’s pass into Comer for his first goal was sublime.

Kieran Molloy (26): If you asked me two years ago what Molloy brought, I’d have said he was an average defender who loves to maraud up the field and put his marker on the back foot. But he has honed his defensive play and his tackling. Brilliant as that extra defender with the ability to make those last ditch tackles.

Paul Conroy (33): Started the season on fire but he has been a little disappointing in the last two games in that he hasn’t hit the heights he would have been expecting to reach. When you look at the midfield match-ups, I think he’ll enjoy this game. Has the capacity to do what Dublin didn’t and kick points from 45-50 yards.

Cillian McDaid (25): A lot of players come back in from AFL and it never really happens but it has certainly happened for McDaid. Dynamic, athletic, pacy and always keen to express himself. The score he kicked against Armagh to bring the match to penalties, when it would have been easier to recycle the ball, was absolute top-drawer stuff.

Patrick Kelly (22): Probably the lowest profile player on the team but does a lot of dirty and unseen work. He got two goals against Leitrim and has that underrated ability to get a score. Will be guaranteed to work tirelessly again but I think there is more in him.

Matthew Tierney (22): Has stepped up at different times in the season. Was very good against Mayo and Armagh and showed brilliant composure to hit the winning penalty in the quarter-final. Thinks he enjoys being a little under the radar but feel he can be more clinical with the chances he gets. If he is, he could have a huge final.

Johnny Heaney (27): Again, someone who puts in a serious shift every time he plays. Is actually better going forward than people give him credit for but doesn’t get that opportunity enough given his role. Very disciplined in carrying out that job. Like Patrick Kelly, he gives great balance to this Galway forward line.

Rob Finnerty (24): An out and out finisher with an incredible left foot. Is still developing but is starting to mature in the presence of Walsh and Comer, who I am sure he is learning so much from. He showed against Armagh how he can step up when Walsh and Comer were under pressure.

Damien Comer (28): Is vying for Player of the Year alongside David Clifford and Seán O’Shea. Has always been strong and bullish but I have never seen him as sharp. Awesome against Derry when bagging 2-2. Forget about his audacious second goal, his workrate was outstanding in the first half when Galway were struggling. Has been incredible.

Shane Walsh (29): I have to give him serious credit for his performance against Derry, when it wasn’t really happening for him, but he kept going and kicked his frees really well, as he had done against Armagh. Has that confidence to step up in the big moments. If he’s kept quiet again here, Galway can rely on his freetaking.

Bench: The bench solves some of their problems should they need some of those issues addressed, but not all of them. Guys like Finian Ó Laoi, Billy Mannion and Dessie Conneely can come in and do totally different jobs but their backup doesn’t cover every avenue.

Management: Pádraic Joyce has done an unbelievable job. They have developed a harder and more serrated edge and are a lot harder to beat than they were. Joyce’s confidence and swagger will be important here but so will Cian O’Neill’s experience on this stage