Iveleary captain Cronin: Promotions have given us 'a different level of momentum you will never get again'

If you were picking a team of the year for 2021, it would be hard look past Iveleary. They secured double promotions, moving from Cork JAFC to PIFC in just four months. They also play a most attractive brand of football.

For good measure, the Muskerry club is through to this season’s Division 3 league final.

Next Sunday evening in Brinny is their first outing in the Premier intermediate championship against St Vincent’s and it is sure to bring a huge crowd.

As captain, Brian Cronin has memories for evermore, but for now, he said they are ready to go again.

Their group also contains Cill na Martra and Nemo Rangers.

“We were junior a little over a year ago and we probably never thought we would be in the same sentence as those teams in championship (maybe Cill na Martra). It is a hugely exciting challenge and one, I would say, we are not afraid of and are looking forward to. It obviously is very tough but completely new for us as a club.

“Last year was exceptional momentum when we won the junior and go on and straight away you are into the intermediate. That is a different level of momentum you will never get again. At least, I hope we don’t since Covid was the reason for it.

“Before we won the junior county, we got to six mid Cork finals in a row and won four of them. So there is a winning mentality and there is momentum. But momentum only counts for so much. You can’t rely on it, you still have to show up and do things. And be proactive.” At 33-years-of-age, and 17 seasons later, Cronin is enjoying his football.

“I like to think we are a good team to watch. Front foot forward going team. We don’t generally like to sit back. You see a lot of football is negative. Each to their own in that regard. But it suits us to be an attacking team. We have good attacking players from all areas of the field. That is just a cherry on top that we are good to watch. Winning is the key to all. And as a forward myself, you enjoy your football when you are an attacking team.” Another key member of that forward unit is the talented Chris Óg Jones.

“We have a few, we don’t have just one. We have Chris Óg, Cathal Vaughan and Barry O’Leary. I could name more. I don’t think we like to emphasise any one guy. If you watch us in the last few years, you probably recognise our strength was in the fact we didn’t have much of a weakness in any area. Any team that is going to be successful, you can’t afford to carry weaknesses. Yes, you can have exceptionally talented players but the main strength is in not having weaknesses.” In addition, John McNulty has proven to be a proficient manager.

“John McNulty is our manager and ably assisted by selectors John O’Callaghan, Don Murphy and Dan Kelleher. They are a great group. They all played with the club.

“I actually played with them myself in my younger years. It is their fifth year as well, and there is great continuity in that. It speaks for itself that we are able to pick the same guys for a fifth year in a row.

“So, same management, same players. We are adding in a few young lads and hopefully they will be able to step up if, and when, required. Through the league, with injuries, new guys get a chance. So every cloud is a silver lining in that regard. When you see us at the weekend, you will see a few lads maybe you hadn’t seen before.

“That is testament to the squad and to them guys for stepping up. The squad will be tested throughout this, it is a new level for us. We won’t be able to coast through. We will need lads to come in and change games and stuff like that.

“What we have now going into championship is a very competitive squad. And that is what you want.”