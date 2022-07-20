'I won’t talk to her now for the week' - Tierney jokes about links to Kerry and the Cliffords 

The Galway-Kerry connections run deeper than the relationships formed and forged during Pádraic Joyce’s Sigerson Cup winning days in IT Tralee, Cian O’Neill’s three years as Kingdom coach, and his counterpart Paddy Tally’s 2018 season up west.

Matthew Tierney’s mother, Marie, is a native of Castleisland. No big deal, says you, but that’s before throwing in the add on that she went to school with David and Paudie Clifford’s mother, Eileen.