Almost one million viewers tune in to witness Limerick seal three-in-a-row

An audience of nearly one million people watched RTÉ’s coverage of Limerick’s thrilling All-Ireland hurling final win over Kilkenny yesterday.
The victory for John Kiely's side was was watched by an average of 774,000 viewers, according to Montrose figures, and a share of 72% of those watching TV at the time.
Figures on RTÉ1 peaked at 5.05pm with 882,000 watching as the final whistle was blown by referee Colm Lyons.
The number of hurling fans watching the action from Croke Park on the RTÉ Player was up 92,000 on last year with 113,000 live streams on the platform.
Sky Sports also broadcast the championship final from GAA HQ.
The national broadcaster will showcase the All-Ireland Camogie semi-finals from Jones' Rd on Saturday before Sunday's coverage of the men's All-Ireland SFC final between Kerry and Galway - as Pat Spillane bows out.