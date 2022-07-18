Almost one million viewers tune in to witness Limerick seal three-in-a-row

Figures peaked at 882,000 during the hurling showpiece. 
Almost one million viewers tune in to witness Limerick seal three-in-a-row

TUNED IN: RTÉ presenter Joanne Cantwell before yesterday's game at Croke Park.

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 14:25
Adrian Russell

An audience of nearly one million people watched RTÉ’s coverage of Limerick’s thrilling All-Ireland hurling final win over Kilkenny yesterday.

The victory for John Kiely's side was was watched by an average of 774,000 viewers, according to Montrose figures, and a share of 72% of those watching TV at the time. 

Figures on RTÉ1 peaked at 5.05pm with 882,000 watching as the final whistle was blown by referee Colm Lyons. 

The number of hurling fans watching the action from Croke Park on the RTÉ Player was up 92,000 on last year with 113,000 live streams on the platform. 

Sky Sports also broadcast the championship final from GAA HQ. 

The national broadcaster will showcase the All-Ireland Camogie semi-finals from Jones' Rd on Saturday before Sunday's coverage of the men's All-Ireland SFC final between Kerry and Galway - as Pat Spillane bows out. 

More in this section

Kilkenny v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Hurling awards: A season of new beginnings and familiar endings
Aaron Gillane and Kyle Hayes celebrate 17/7/2022 Player ratings: Hayes and Hegarty worth their weight in gold 
John Kiely lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup 17/7/2022 John Kiely: 'We have a fantastic bunch who dedicate the entirety of their lives to hurling'
<p>Dalo's Hurling podcast: The final review</p>

Dalo's Hurling Show: The presence of Limerick greatness but Kilkenny didn't bend the knee

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices