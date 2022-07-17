Limerick v Kilkenny - All-Ireland final play by play

Updates from the press box and the sports desk as Limerick chase the three in a row. 
Limerick v Kilkenny - All-Ireland final play by play

FINAL PREP: Croke Park Senior Groundsman Steven Sutton lines the pitch before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 14:33

2:43: Still not too late if you fancy going....



2:35pm: Brian Cody has been speaking on RTÉ's TV coverage and sounds typically focused on the job: "They're the All Ireland champions for the past two years and they deserve admiration and respect for the quality that they have. Essentially they have huge physical power, huge physicality, massive skill. They have a structure in a team that they totally believe in and works for them all the time. We have a terrific opportunity for ourselves to take them on. Do we know how difficult it's going to be, of course we do. But are we looking forward to it? We are."

2:33pm: Will Limerick seal an historic three titles on the trot? Can Brian Cody mastermind another All-Ireland final victory? Just how hot will it get at HQ today?

We're less than an hour from throw-in Croke Park and we'll find out the answer to all those questions and more as we go minute-by-minute on an All-Ireland hurling final in July.

Our staff in Croke Park will chip in with their perspective and analysis from the Hogan Stand and we'll keep you up to the date on the latest action on the pitch.

Let us know your pre-game predictions or thoughts throughout the afternoon by emailing adrian.russell@examiner.ie.

2:29pm: Some pre-match reading?

Anthony Daly is on his way, from the RTÉ studio as I type, to meet his Clare '97 comrades for their silver jubilee parade, but earlier he and Brian Hogan introduced today's cast  in this player-by-player guide.

Or put the day in context with this beautiful column from Tadhg Coakley

2:24pm: If Limerick win today, sports psychologist Caroline Currid will be involved with an All-Ireland winning team for a remarkable seventh year. Her previous successful teams: Tyrone 2008, Tipperary 2010, Dublin 2011, Limerick 2018, ‘20, ‘21 - John F

2:21pm: 409:The number of competitive games Brian Cody has been involved with as player and manager with Kilkenny. Leo McGough crunched some more numbers

2:13pm From the press box, John Fogarty is marking the Croke Park Spider Cam... 

2:07pm: Kilkenny making themselves at home again

2:05pm: Some of the early arrivals at Croke Park

 
 

More in this section

Brian Cody arrives 17/7/2022 Brian Cody by numbers
Kerry SHC: Ballyduff and Causeway reach semi-finals but were pushed all the way Kerry SHC: Ballyduff and Causeway reach semi-finals but were pushed all the way
Miriam Walsh celebrates after the game with Sarah Crowley 16/7/2022 Ruthless Cats show their claws against Dublin 
liveblog
Colm McGurk 5/3/2017

Derry mourn the passing of Colm McGurk

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices