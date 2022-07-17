Limerick v Kilkenny - All-Ireland final play by play

2:43: Still not too late if you fancy going....

Lower Hogan Stand tickets available on Ticketmaster just two and a half hours before the All Ireland Final. So much for a final in July! @TheSundayGame @RTEgaa @JohnDugganSport @tonyleen @officialgaa #allirelandfinal pic.twitter.com/LSsjpHhrIz

2:35pm: Brian Cody has been speaking on RTÉ's TV coverage and sounds typically focused on the job: "They're the All Ireland champions for the past two years and they deserve admiration and respect for the quality that they have. Essentially they have huge physical power, huge physicality, massive skill. They have a structure in a team that they totally believe in and works for them all the time. We have a terrific opportunity for ourselves to take them on. Do we know how difficult it's going to be, of course we do. But are we looking forward to it? We are."

2:33pm: Will Limerick seal an historic three titles on the trot? Can Brian Cody mastermind another All-Ireland final victory? Just how hot will it get at HQ today?

We're less than an hour from throw-in Croke Park and we'll find out the answer to all those questions and more as we go minute-by-minute on an All-Ireland hurling final in July.

Our staff in Croke Park will chip in with their perspective and analysis from the Hogan Stand and we'll keep you up to the date on the latest action on the pitch.

Let us know your pre-game predictions or thoughts throughout the afternoon by emailing adrian.russell@examiner.ie.

2:29pm: Some pre-match reading?

Anthony Daly is on his way, from the RTÉ studio as I type, to meet his Clare '97 comrades for their silver jubilee parade, but earlier he and Brian Hogan introduced today's cast in this player-by-player guide.

Or put the day in context with this beautiful column from Tadhg Coakley

2:24pm: If Limerick win today, sports psychologist Caroline Currid will be involved with an All-Ireland winning team for a remarkable seventh year. Her previous successful teams: Tyrone 2008, Tipperary 2010, Dublin 2011, Limerick 2018, ‘20, ‘21 - John F

2:21pm: 409:The number of competitive games Brian Cody has been involved with as player and manager with Kilkenny. Leo McGough crunched some more numbers

2:13pm From the press box, John Fogarty is marking the Croke Park Spider Cam...

The flying camera at Croke Park. @JohnFogartyIrl is keeping a close eye. pic.twitter.com/YKTmr8fAjZ — Irish Examiner Sport (@ExaminerSport) July 17, 2022

2:07pm: Kilkenny making themselves at home again

Kilkenny players getting a feel for the place. Slight crossfield wind. pic.twitter.com/9G9r4G9nqf — John Fogarty (@JohnFogartyIrl) July 17, 2022

2:05pm: Some of the early arrivals at Croke Park