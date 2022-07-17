Michael Moynihan: Where do Limerick rank among hurling's greatest? The very top shelf

Passion and conquest attend upon them still. Limerick collected a third All-Ireland title after a savagely contested final against Kilkenny today, with the men in green pushed to the very limit.

Rumour sprouts along Jones’ Road in the hours before every All-Ireland final - there’s some kind of strained joke possible here comparing July and September and flowering plants - and this game was no different. Between Gill’s Corner and the turnstiles, a string of Limerick players were ruled out, ruled back in and ruled out again: when the two teams were announced without changes it almost came as a surprise.

(Pardon the focus on the preamble but it was an unusual All-Ireland morning, between the baking sun and bevy of tickets available; was there ever a more one-sided market in the bits of cardboard?) Limerick were careful, chatting in the last couple of weeks, when citing 2019, the two sides’ last meeting in the championship. The focus immediately afterwards was on the game’s controversial ending, when Limerick might have been awarded a match-levelling 65, but more than one Shannonsider mentioned their own sluggish start, when Kilkenny accelerated away from them.

That didn’t happen in this game: Limerick brought the pain early. Diarmaid Byrnes had them on the scoresheet early on - not for the first time in this championship - and then came Gearoid Hegarty’s goal.

It was the chief ornament of that thunderous opening, with its mix of soft skills and venom: come for the powerful finish to the corner, but stay for the instantaneous pick-up in traffic. Hegarty added a couple of stupendous points and that hoary old metric was standing up well to repeated wear in Croke Park. Limerick got their scores easier.

Characteristically, however, Kilkenny dug in and survived. They harvested points from defenders and chiselled out chances and, of course, they had TJ Reid. Much of the challenge went through the veteran of a thousand battles, and with his metronomic free-taking - always, always whistling low over the bar - he kept his side in touch.

To borrow a phrase from the Rás Mór going in France, Kilkenny weren’t gone out the back of the peloton thanks to Reid’s familiar left-handed sweep: 1-17 to 0-16 at the break.

Three minutes after half-time substitute Walter Walsh set off on his trademark gallop down the right - taking a fair few steps as he did so, in fairness - and perturbed the imperturbable in the Limerick defence. When the ball broke to Billy Ryan, he found the net. Limerick pushed four ahead soon afterwards but the goal flooded the Kilkenny system with adrenaline: witness Walter Walsh’s point from the sideline.

No surprise either when Reid and Eoin Cody placed Martin Keoghan for a goal and sub John Donnelly levelled on 47 minutes. (Kudos to Cody for subverting the laws of geometry with his flick, by the way).

Here was the season. All the chips on the table with 23 minutes left, 2-19 to 1-22.

Limerick got the scores: Tom Morrissey found his range at precisely the right time, but Reid’s accuracy and another veteran, Richie Hogan, levelled matters heading into the final ten minutes.

Credit the All-Ireland champions, however, with that irresistible late surge. They enjoyed a bounce from their subs again, with Conor Boylan and Cathal O’Neill finding their range. Fittingly Gearoid Hegarty - unquestionably the man of the match - chipped in with an injury-time score himself as they hit five points without a Kilkenny answer in the closing stages. The Cats’ subs answered even later, to cut Limerick’s lead to two, but it was too little too late.

Where do Limerick now rank in the pantheon of great sides? On the very top shelf. Can they create a category of their own? That’s a topic for next year. Enjoy this one first.