How they compare: Anthony Daly and Brian Hogan's All-Ireland final man-by-man breakdown

Limerick — Brian Hogan's verdict

1. Nickie Quaid (33) A favourite within the Limerick group, the other players are always namechecking him. All attacks start with the goalkeeper and so modern-day ‘keepers have to be as much a ballplayer as a shot-stopper. Nickie’s outfield experience at club level means he is comfortable in this regard. Beaten only once in last four games.

2. Seán Finn (26) Does the simple stuff so well. Very effective without ever being flash. Rarely wastes possession. If you are looking for an archetypal corner-back in the modern game, Seán Finn is your man. Only Limerick player to win an All-Star in each of the last four seasons. Telepathic understanding with Mike Casey.

3. Mike Casey (26) Reminds me of Noel Hickey in how he isn’t tall in stature but is extremely physical and enjoys the combat that comes with the position. I always think back to the 2018 final and how there were so many question marks over how he would handle Jonathan Glynn given the height difference, but he hurled him so well. A granite tough full-back.

4. Barry Nash (25) In contention for hurler of the year. An attacking corner-back that possesses serious pace. A launchpad for Limerick in his role as a receiver of short restarts. Given he has spent the least amount of time in defence of the sextet, it would be interesting to see how he would respond to being put under pressure to defend and having to go the other way.

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (28) Limerick’s second highest scorer with 0-31 (0-26 from dead-ball efforts), an absolutely ridiculous tally for a half-back. His accuracy, range, and relaxed nature over the dead-ball is so important to this team. Because of the work being done by the midfielders and half-forwards in dropping back, it’s not too often the Patrickswell man finds himself striking under pressure.

6. Declan Hannon (29) Incredibly consistent. Sits in the pocket and makes sure Limerick maintain their defensive shape. Equally adept when pushing forward, as we saw from his inspirational injury-time Munster final point. John Donnelly came out from corner-forward to mark him in the 2019 semi-final and that allowed TJ a free role. Needs to be prepared for something similar tomorrow.

7. Dan Morrissey (29) A unit. Didn’t have the underage success that brother Tom enjoyed, but that proved no impediment to him becoming a key cog in the Treaty rearguard. To say he filled a gap at full-back in recent years is doing him a disservice because he was outstanding in the specialised number three position. To then seamlessly revert to a half-back role shows his quality and leaves me drawing parallels with JJ Delaney.

8. William O’Donoghue (28) The enforcer of the team. Lays down the marker to the opposition. Has been entrusted with and carries out so well the anchor role and offering protection to the Limerick half-back line. Really appreciated by his teammates for the unglamorous work he gets through.

9. Darragh O’Donovan (27) Offers more of a threat going forward than his midfield partner - and enjoys going forward too. Never afraid to take aim at the opposition posts. Always a good man to chip in with a point or two. Hugely energetic. Himself and O’Donoghue complement each other really well.

10. Gearóid Hegarty (27) Was under the spotlight coming into the championship because of his on-the-edge approach. Has yet to explode as he did in recent campaigns. His contributions, mind, have still been in the 8/10 bracket. Along with Morrissey, he represents the fulcrum of how Limerick operate, dropping back 20 and 30 yards to dominate the middle sector and make big dispossessions. Extremely physical, but also so skillful, as evidenced by his Munster final goal.

11. Kyle Hayes (24) Another hugely versatile player. For such a big guy, he is incredibly mobile. It is this athleticism that strikes fear into opposition defences. I would prefer to see him at half-back, but it is a mark of the man himself that he has been asked to do a job and is doing a job in the other half of the field.

12. Tom Morrissey (26) The hardest shot to take is the one when you are going at full pelt down the sideline, the ball is on the nose of the hurl, and you are under extreme pressure. Morrissey has an unbelievable quality to find the target from that situation. It truly is his trademark shot. Will be a fascinating duel with Mikey Carey.

13. Aaron Gillane (26) The more I am talking about these lads, the more I am getting worried about Sunday because nearly every second player is worthy of being mentioned as a hurler of the year candidate. Gillane, like Diarmaid Byrnes, is right up there. Limerick’s most important player. A fantastic outlet. An extremely high percentage of the deliveries that go into Gillane stick. Can he buck the trend of marquee forwards quietened by Mikey Butler?

14. Seamus Flanagan (25) Another effective targetman. Kilkenny in trouble if he reaches Munster final heights. Consistently out in front and so sharp in snapping up possession and scoring on the turn. Because himself and Aaron are as effective as they are in holding possession when the ball comes in, Limerick don’t need to have three inside and this allows the third man to drift.

15. Graeme Mulcahy (32) Like O’Donoghue, Graeme, in my eyes, is underestimated. Chips in with a couple of important points each game. Does a lot of work that while appreciated by his teammates, maybe isn’t as appreciated by the general spectator. Has given massive service. A testament to him that he is still there as an integral part of the team.

The bench: If the temperatures that are forecast transpire, the bench, even more so than usual, is going to be critical. Moreover, there will be a massive responsibility to get the timing of substitutions spot on. It remains to be seen how bad Cian Lynch’s ankle is and whether he can play a role. Peter Casey will be stronger for the 20 minutes he got the last day. No corner-back is going to want to see Peter coming in after 50 minutes of following Graeme Mulcahy around. David Reidy will be oozing confidence after his three-point contribution against Galway.

Management: Have always admired how John Kiely carries himself. There is no drama. Deserves immense credit for keeping guys hungry and keeping the collective harmony because there are egos in every team. There will always be lads who want more game-time, but you never get any sense of that on the surface with Limerick. They are a very united bunch, and that ultimately comes from the manager. Paul Kinnerk’s ability as a coach is undisputed. The structures they have put in place means Limerick are less reliant on raw emotion to carry them through.

Kilkenny — Anthony Daly's verdict

1. Eoin Murphy (31) The two best goalkeepers in the country are on show here. If you were picking the best striker and distributor, especially with how the game has gone, that would be Nickie Quaid. But in terms of shot-stopping, Murphy is the best in the game by a distance. A brilliant keeper.

2. Mikey Butler (23) Still has the biggest test of the year to come, especially with Seamie Flanagan lining up now, but Butler has been one of the stories of the season. An outstanding season was embellished by the job he did on Tony Kelly in the semi-final where he stuck to TK like a leech.

3. Huw Lawlor (26) Another player having an incredible season. There is a long list of players vying for an All-Star at full back but Lawlor is at the head of that queue. Despite Conor Whelan scoring four points off him in the Leinster final, Lawlor still played well. Outstanding on Peter Duggan the last day.

4. Tommy Walsh (22) Played really well early on against Clare when it was still a contest and never gave Ian Galvin a sniff while he was on the field. A really good underage player who has grown and matured, especially physically, in recent years. Has had an excellent season but this is his biggest test.

5. Mikey Carey (23) Excellent going forward because he has such pace and running power – which he didn’t steal off the road considering his father – but there were questions asked after the Clare game when Shane O’Donnell was Clare’s best player in the second half. Slight question marks around his defensive duties but has still been solid.

6. Richie Reid (29) Didn’t seem to be in favour at the start of the season but has grown and developed as the year has progressed and delivered his best game of the season against Clare. Has refined his distribution since the Wexford game. A great reader of the play. Dynamic too.

7. Paddy Deegan (26) A guy I really admire and I’m sure Cody does too because he’s a real Cody type player – full of heart and fight and never-say-die-attitude. His aggressive play will be central here against this Limerick half-forward line but needs to rein in the madcap solo runs. Probably doesn’t need to shoot as much either.

8. Cian Kenny (21) Excellent against Clare when scoring 1-2 and being fouled for a couple of frees. May have number 15 on his back but will come out the field around the middle. Has good pace and an incredible level of skill. Has had an impressive campaign in his breakthrough season but this will be a defining test.

9. Conor Browne (26) Missed a lot of the season and was probably only fully getting up to the speed of the pace of the game against Clare when he was solid. The door may have opened up for him when Conor Fogarty broke his finger but is strong, athletic and combative, which is what Kilkenny need around the middle third here.

10. TJ Reid (34) We’ll always have the all-time greats and Reid is one of the greatest of this generation.He has it all; class, skill, vision, leadership. Kilkenny are trying to change their style and go shorter but it’s some luxury having TJ as a target for a booming puckout or long ball. Exceptional talent.

11. Padraig Walsh (30) Declan Hannon is used to letting players drift off him but Walsh is a different proposition again because he’s capable of sniping four or five points in those pockets of space. If he does, Limerick better have a plan for him. He’s a Walsh from Tullaroan who won’t fear the big day.

12. Billy Ryan (25) Billy has suffered in the past at the hands of Cody’s rotational policy and ruthlessness but provides the real killer pace in this forward line. Is the guy Kilkenny will be looking to in trying to come off the shoulder or onto a break to raise a green flag. Nearly got one against Clare. Could get one here.

13. Adrian Mullen (22) A class act who we’ve all known about for a long time. Was an absolute star for St Kieran’s and he showed his brilliance in 2019 during his debut season. Tearing his cruciate in 2020 was a setback and is probably only now really showing what he is capable off. Destroyed Clare and Limerick will have to get a handle on him if they’re to win.

14. Martin Keoghan (23) Cody may have been planning to take him off against Clare, which he did, but Keoghan gave Cody something to think about at half-time when getting his goal just before the break. A really good hurler and very productive in possession. On a going day, another top player.

15. Eoin Cody (21) Another top class player. Not scoring as much as he’d like but got three first half points and could have had a goal only for a brilliant Eibhear Quilligan save. If he gets on top of Seán Finn, that will provide a whole different range of headaches for Limerick. Like Mullen, a potential match-winner.

The bench: Have a number of top class players like Walter Walsh and John Donnelly which would make a lot of inter-county teams. Walsh gives them huge experience at this level, but guys like Richie Leahy and Alan Murphy have been around and David Blanchfield, who was excellent during the league, reflects the new breed.

Management: What else can be said about Mr Cody? His experience on this stage can’t be underestimated. Has some good guys with him in James McGarry, Martin Comerford, Conor Phelan and Mikey Comerford, which provides a nice blend of experience and freshness.