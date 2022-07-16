Belief in themselves key for Kerry players

At the beginning of the year, Kerry joint-managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill told their players that the All-Ireland final was scheduled for Sunday, July 31 and so no summer holidays were to be booked until after this date.

Quill remembers well the bemused expression of several Kerry players when instructed to keep their diaries clear all the way through to the concluding day of championship action.

“Some of them were looking at us going, ‘these two are absolutely crazy. We are a Division 2 side, how are we going to win an All-Ireland’.”

It was an understandable reaction. Kerry, after all, had failed to win either of their championship group games in 2021 and so found themselves in the relegation play-offs battling to preserve their senior status.

“We informed them of the All-Ireland final date because that is the faith we have in them. But they needed to believe in themselves,” Quill added.

Belief and confidence in Kerry ladies football, both on and off the field, was at a remarkably low ebb when Quill and Long were first asked to give a hand out with the county’s seniors in May of 2019.

The pair had come in at the request of county chairman Sean Walsh, the former Kerry and Munster GAA chairman having himself been asked to give a hand 12 months earlier when Kerry LGFA found itself mired in controversy and without anyone to steer the ship.

2018, in every way, shape, and form, was an Annus horribilis for Kerry ladies football.

In February of that year, and less than a week before the county’s Munster minor championship opener against Tipperary, then minor manager Jonathan Griffin was informed by the county executive, via email, that he had been sacked.

On the day of the Tipperary game, two members of the executive that had mailed Griffin his P45, chairperson Mike Moriarty and secretary Maurice Dunworth, stepped down from their respective roles.

“I just wasn’t able to carry out the role I was asked to carry out,” Dunworth told this newspaper at the time. “Instead of dealing with football, I’m dealing with solicitors and barristers.”

Griffin, for his part, had no intention of going anywhere and was reinstated as minor manager when winning an appeal against his sacking by 24 votes to 23 at a full county board meeting. The almost split vote, though, highlighted the division that existed at both executive and board level.

But just as one managerial issue had finally been resolved, another arose when senior manager Graham Shine stepped down at the beginning of April.

News of his departure arrived days after the county was relegated from Division 1 of the League. It was a demotion of Kerry’s own making as the county was docked points for fielding an unregistered player in their win over Mayo earlier in the campaign.

And if all that wasn’t enough, clubs made contact with the LGFA to express concerns about financial administration within the county. In response, the game’s governing body organised a club forum in Kerry in early March, rather than launching an investigation.

“They were having trouble at the time forming an executive,” explains Sean Walsh of how he ended up as Kerry LGFA chairperson in May 2018.

“I was approached by a couple of people I knew from my time with Kerry GAA to know would I give a hand. My intention was to work in the background, but unfortunately, they couldn’t form a board, so I took the position of chairman and we immediately formed a full officer board.

“We got the county board meetings back, got structure into the county board meetings, we got the senior team into Currans, and we got them wearing the proper Kerry jerseys that the men wear, which I know the players appreciated at the time.

“When I was there, I worked with so many good people, people who stepped up to the plate when the need arose.”

Walsh, who called time on his three and a half years as chairman last December, takes pride in the current healthy state of ladies football in the county and is delighted to see senior players finally get their due reward for years of hard work.

It’s from a very low base the county has climbed to stand within one hour of a first All-Ireland final appearance since 2012. Quill recalls the first training session he and Long attended in May of 2019. There were only 13 players on the field in Currans, another 13 or 14 in the gym doing rehab programs “just to avoid training”.

The pair were installed as joint managers ahead of the 2020 season, with Division 2 glory at Croke Park in April of this year instilling a level of belief among their players that has seen them weave a path back to GAA HQ for this afternoon’s All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo and put them within 60 minutes of involvement in that earlier mentioned July 31 date.

“Everyone knew Kerry football was in trouble. Sean came from a place of having massive experience in dealing with men’s teams, and everything has to be done right with a men’s team. He came in and sorted an awful lot of stuff,” said Quill of Walsh’s impact, before turning to his own charges.

“When we came in first, we were way off in our physical conditioning and gym work. That is maybe why it has taken the three years to get to an All-Ireland semi-final.

“We would just love this group to get to an All-Ireland final, they have done everything we have asked of them.”