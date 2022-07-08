Galway and Derry name sides for All-Ireland semi-final clash

Galway captain Sean Kelly, who last week had his quarter-final red card overturned by the Central Hearings Committee, is once again named at full back
INCLUDED: Galway's Sean Kelly has been included in the side for Saturday's clash with Derry. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 22:08
Eoghan Cormican

In the first of the weekend’s All-Ireland semi-finals, Galway boss Pádraic Joyce has kept faith with the starting team from their dramatic and ill-tempered quarter-final win over Armagh. 

Sean Kelly, who last week had his quarter-final red card overturned by the Central Hearings Committee, is once again named at full back.

The Derry selection shows one change in personnel from their 14-point dismissal of Clare. Emmett Bradley, who was first sub in against the Banner, replaces Niall Toner.

Mind you, Bradley was initially named to start at midfield in the quarter-final, but was withdrawn before throw-in and replaced by Toner who lined out in a two-man full-forward line next to Benny Heron.

Derry (All-Ireland SFC v Galway): O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, E Bradley; P Cassidy, S Downey, E Doherty; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Galway (All-Ireland SFC v Derry): C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, C McDaid; P Kelly, M Tierney, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

