Galway and Derry name sides for All-Ireland semi-final clash

In the first of the weekend’s All-Ireland semi-finals, Galway boss Pádraic Joyce has kept faith with the starting team from their dramatic and ill-tempered quarter-final win over Armagh.
Sean Kelly, who last week had his quarter-final red card overturned by the Central Hearings Committee, is once again named at full back.
The Derry selection shows one change in personnel from their 14-point dismissal of Clare. Emmett Bradley, who was first sub in against the Banner, replaces Niall Toner.
Mind you, Bradley was initially named to start at midfield in the quarter-final, but was withdrawn before throw-in and replaced by Toner who lined out in a two-man full-forward line next to Benny Heron.
O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, E Bradley; P Cassidy, S Downey, E Doherty; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.
C Gleeson; L Silke, S Kelly, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; P Conroy, C McDaid; P Kelly, M Tierney, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.