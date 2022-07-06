Declan O'Sullivan steps down from Kerry U20 manager's role

Kerry U-20 football manager Declan O’Sullivan has decided not to seek a second term, citing work commitments to end his term after two seasons at the helm. Kerry were beaten in the All-Ireland U20 semi-final to Tyrone less than a month ago.

O’Sullivan works for Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd in Killarney and as Head of Global Sales he will be taking on additional travel responsibilities in 2023. His management team, featuring Sean O’Sullivan (Cromane) and Niall O’Mahony (Spa), along with Padraig Murphy (S&C), are also stepping down.

Kerry will be keen for O'Sullivan to return to the helm in some capacity down the line. Despite not winning an All-Ireland in either of his two seasons - the Kingdom hasn't won an All-Ireland in the grade since 2008 now - the Dromid Pearses man is regarded as a potential future senior manager with the county.

The County Board has begun the initial process of identifying his successor though they most likely will have to look beyond one of the prime candidates, Tomas Ó Se, who appears set to remain with Offaly next season, potentially as new manager. His brother Marc is a possibility for the Kerry U20 gig, as is Kieran Donaghy who has been learning his trade with Kieran McGeeney in Armagh - but the Board will take its time, cognisant this is a critical appointment in terms of putting in place a line of succession to Jack O'Connor.

Kerry may hold fire on confirming their preferred choice until Special Congress in the autumn decides on the respective age grades for next season. The possibility of a new Under 19 grade instead of Under 20 is under review as part of a special committee report on the matter to go before Congress.

Meanwhile, Kerry are likely to have both David Clifford and Adrian Spillane available for selection for Sunday's All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Dublin, but Jack Barry is stil struggling with a calf issue that sidelined him for the quarter-final against Mayo.