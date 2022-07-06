Declan O'Sullivan steps down from Kerry U20 manager's role

The Kingdom has already begun the process of identifying his successor though will have to look beyond one of the prime candidates, Tomas Ó Se
Declan O'Sullivan steps down from Kerry U20 manager's role

STEPPING AWAY: Declan O'Sullivan

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 15:50
Tony Leen and Mortimer Murphy

Kerry U-20 football manager Declan O’Sullivan has decided not to seek a second term, citing work commitments to end his term after two seasons at the helm. Kerry were beaten in the All-Ireland U20 semi-final to Tyrone less than a month ago.

O’Sullivan works for Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd in Killarney and as Head of Global Sales he will be taking on additional travel responsibilities in 2023. His management team, featuring Sean O’Sullivan (Cromane) and Niall O’Mahony (Spa), along with Padraig Murphy (S&C), are also stepping down.

Kerry will be keen for O'Sullivan to return to the helm in some capacity down the line. Despite not winning an All-Ireland in either of his two seasons - the Kingdom hasn't won an All-Ireland in the grade since 2008 now - the Dromid Pearses man is regarded as a potential future senior manager with the county.

The County Board has begun the initial process of identifying his successor though they most likely will have to look beyond one of the prime candidates, Tomas Ó Se, who appears set to remain with Offaly next season, potentially as new manager. His brother Marc is a possibility for the Kerry U20 gig, as is Kieran Donaghy who has been learning his trade with Kieran McGeeney in Armagh - but the Board will take its time, cognisant this is a critical appointment in terms of putting in place a line of succession to Jack O'Connor.

Kerry may hold fire on confirming their preferred choice until Special Congress in the autumn decides on the respective age grades for next season. The possibility of a new Under 19 grade instead of Under 20 is under review as part of a special committee report on the matter to go before Congress.

Meanwhile, Kerry are likely to have both David Clifford and Adrian Spillane available for selection for Sunday's All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Dublin, but Jack Barry is stil struggling with a calf issue that sidelined him for the quarter-final against Mayo.

More in this section

John Kiely 3/7/2022 John Kiely: We have a clean bill of health heading into final
Clare v Wexford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Confirmed: Cork's Colm Lyons appointed for All-Ireland hurling final
Ashling Thompson and Anna Farrell 28/11/2020 Cork wait for referee's report before deciding on Ashling Thompson appeal
<p>STEPPING DOWN: Former Dublin manager Mattie Kenny</p>

Mattie Kenny steps down as Dublin hurling manager 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices