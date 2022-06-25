No moral victories for Cleary but Cork greenhorns must be realistic

When we asked John Cleary earlier this week what constitutes a positive result for Cork in their All-Ireland quarter-final against the Dubs, his answer was almost identical to the one he gave when a similar question was put to him ahead of the county’s Munster semi-final with Kerry.

“Where I am sitting now, the only thing we are looking at is trying to win the game. Nothing else is in our interest,” said the interim Cork manager.

Cleary’s reply was hardly surprising, even if a touch light on realism.

After all, he was never going to tell us that their target this evening is to live with Dublin as long as they did Kerry or to keep Dessie Farrell’s forward unit below their runaway championship average of 2-23 per game.

Achieving either will be the tallest of orders for a Cork team containing seven starters who have never before played senior inter-county football at Croke Park. It's a number that grows to 17 as you go down through the bench.

But again, Cleary was never going to admit such.

Tony Davis and Paudie Kissane stand outside the tent, able to cast a pragmatic eye over this evening’s quarter-final between one county bidding for a 13th consecutive All-Ireland semi-final appearance and another aiming for a first championship win at Croker in nine years.

For Davis, the end result is not even worth talking about, such is its likely inevitability. And that’s not being in any way disrespectful to the current crop. He is, he says, simply being realistic.

“I am sure the likes of Ian Maguire and Brian Hurley are saying inside the camp that we can win this, and you'd be hoping that is the way they think. But I have been through the mill a few times and looking at it objectively from the outside, it is about a performance, it is about doing their best, and capping off the season. That is all you can ask of them,” the 1993 All-Ireland finalist insisted.

“This Cork team is full of young kids. They are raw, they are developing. I guarantee you that after the game we'll be talking about the difference in strength and conditioning. Cork are probably three or four years off the physical conditioning of a lot of these Dublin lads.”

Where Davis and Cleary are in full agreement is that the Leinster champions will tell this new-look Cork group - packed full of newcomers such as John Cooper, Rory Maguire, Brian Hayes, Jack Cahalane, and Tommy Walsh - exactly where they're at in their progression.

“Where am I and where do I need to improve? Cork will find that out against Dublin. And you go away then and work on it.”

Kissane, from the 2010 All-Ireland winning stable, takes a different view to Davis.

He’s not willing to write off the possibility of an upset, nor is he ready to talk about what might resemble a moral victory before a ball has even been kicked in earnest.

“I see Cork relishing this game and they will obviously try to make it difficult for Dublin to get into an attacking flow because we all know the forward threat they have,” Kissane begins.

“It’s certainly not a case of here's me hoping Cork keep Dublin to six points. It’s a case of let’s hope and expect Cork to start the way they started against Kerry, and let's see what happens after that.

“There’s no doubt that if Cork were to lose by a couple of points, when they review it down the line there could potentially be positives to take from it based on where this group is right now. But that is something for next week and beyond, rather than hoping for that going into Saturday.”

From the 15 who began the county’s last championship meeting with Dublin three years ago, a staggering 12 are now unavailable through a combination of retirement, injury, opting for a year out, or being deemed surplus to requirements.

In their stead has come a raft of greenhorns, with 15 players handed League debuts during a turbulent spring that looked for a long time that it would end with exclusion from the Sam Maguire Cup.

“The most important result Cork got this year was they beat Offaly to survive in Division 2. That gives them really quality opposition to further develop against for the first half of next year,” said Davis, a sentiment shared by Kissane.

“They had to win that game, and from there, the team has become more settled,” added the 2010 All-Star. “Now, there was still plenty they could improve on from the Louth and Limerick games, but for a team with a lot of new lads, they have had a pattern over the last couple of months of getting results, and that can only help their progression.

“Considering the way things were earlier in the year, you would certainly be encouraged with where they are now. But this is where Cork should expect to be.”

With Brian Hartnett, Conor Corbett, Killian O’Hanlon, and Liam O’Donovan due back in red next year after lengthy injury lay-offs, Cork will be both better-placed and further along in their journey to make more of an impression in the last eight of the championship than is expected today.

A “massive addition” too would be Cork hurler Mark Keane rejoining the football set-up, a switch which Davis has implored the 22-year-old to give serious consideration to.

“Mark Keane is a footballer and you'd be hoping Mark would go back playing football. He has so much to offer Cork football.”