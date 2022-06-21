Clare's Robert Frost hit with proposed eight-week ban on Galvin case

Former Clare and Munster GAA chairman Robert Frost has been handed a proposed eight-week suspension arising from Ian Galvin’s Central Hearings Committee (CHC) meeting last month.

Frost has been issued with the recommended penalty after an investigation following claims by members of the CHC that they had been contacted by an individual prior to Clare contesting Galvin’s one-match ban. Galvin was sent off for an altercation involving Seán O’Donoghue in the Munster SHC Round 3 win over Cork in Thurles on May 1.

An emergency meeting of the GAA’s management committee was held on May 10 as CHC chairman Brian Rennick deemed Galvin’s initial hearing null and void after members of the body informed the meeting that they had been approached.

Believing Rule 7.3 (w) of the GAA’s Official Guide may have been breached, the CHC alerted management committee to the matter, while a new committee was quickly formed to rehear Galvin’s case and they upheld his suspension later that week. The temporary members were George Cartwright (Cavan), Jack Devaney (Down), Declan Bohan (Leitrim) and Seán McKenna (Monaghan).

Coiste Bainisti established an investigating sub-committee to ascertain what happened. It comprised Pat Teehan (Leinster chairman), Ciarán MacLaughlin (Ulster chairman) and Paul Duggan (Armagh’s Central Council delegate).

It was later reported to officials: “The report of the investigation sub-committee regarding the I. Ó Gaibhíain (An Clár) hearing was considered. It was agreed to initiate disciplinary action against a named individual and a proposed penalty was agreed. Full details to be disclosed when the disciplinary process has been concluded.”

Contacted by the Irish Examiner yesterday, Frost chose not to comment when asked if he would be contesting the penalty.

Rule 7.3 (w) of the GAA Official Guide states: “No Member of the Association may communicate with any member of the Competitions Control Committee or the Hearings Committee with a view to influencing the outcome of the Hearing.

“Unauthorised communication in breach of this Rule shall be treated as Misconduct Considered to have Discredited the Association. This Rule shall not, however, prevent any witness giving relevant evidence at a Hearing.” Penalties for breaching the rule come under Rule 7.2 (e), which states the minimum punishment for an individual is a two-month ban stretching to a maximum of “debarment and expulsion from the Association”.

Frost is not a member of the Clare executive nor involved in the senior hurling set-up but he is his club O’Callaghan Mills’ county board delegate. He ran against Simon Moroney for the executive position of Central Council delegate in 2019.

Frost was a GAA presidential candidate in 2017 when he picked up 20 votes as John Horan won the election on the first vote. He also ran for one of the two GAA trustee positions in 2020.

He served as Munster chairman between 2013 and ‘16, during which time Clare won their last All-Ireland, and was chair of the county for five years in the 1990s, which included the Banner’s previous two All-Ireland titles in 1995 and ‘97 as well as their three Munster triumphs.