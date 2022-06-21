Criticism of playing style and set-up is harsh, insists Kerry minor boss Costello

Kerry minor football boss James Costello has said criticism of their defensive approach in the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Tyrone was “harsh” as minor teams under his watch over the past three years “had always gone out and played football”.

The Kingdom advanced to Saturday's All-Ireland minor semi-final courtesy of a 0-8 to 1-4 win over Tyrone in a desperately defensive last-eight fixture, during which the winners kicked only two second-half points.

“This game turned into a defensive arm wrestle, which we came out on the right side of. I think people are being a bit harsh on us. Over the few years, we have played a nice brand of football. This game took on a life of its own.

“You come up with a plan that you think will work on the day. And when you tighten up something with a 16-year-old, it is all about that thing. And sometimes it goes the other way on us.

“To take one game in isolation, it would probably be better to look at a body of work over a while and see what way a team is playing.”

Costello described as “strange” the decision to fix their semi-final against Mayo on a separate day to the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final between the same counties. Kerry and Mayo minors meet in Tullamore Saturday (2.45pm), a day before the Kerry and Mayo senior sides renew acquaintances at Croke Park.

With the Derry minors playing their All-Ireland semi-final against Galway at Parnell Park on Saturday lunchtime, just under three hours before the Oak Leaf seniors take to Croke Park for their All-Ireland quarter-final, Costello said “it would have been great” if Kerry supporters wishing to take in both games against Mayo could have been similarly accommodated.

This is the third weekend in a row that Croke Park has fixed minor and senior games involving the same counties on separate days.

Former Galway hurler Niall Healy told this newspaper last week that it was “bonkers” to schedule the All-Ireland MHC semi-finals involving Clare and Galway on separate days to the counties’ senior quarter-finals.

Galway minor coach Joe Canning was another baffled by last weekend’s scheduling, remarking that the Croke Park policy of “minding” U17 players by not fixing minor games as senior curtain-raisers won’t build resilience amongst the next generation.

When asked if U17 players were too young to be involved in big championship days at Croke Park, Offaly minor hurling manager Leo O'Connor, following their semi-final win over Clare last Friday, replied: "I don't think so." But instead of Offaly's All-Ireland minor final against Tipperary on Sunday week being the undercard to the Galway-Limerick All-Ireland SHC semi-final at GAA HQ, the decider has been fixed for UPMC Nowlan Park.

After the minor age grade dropped from U18 to U17 for the 2018 season, inter-county minor games continued to be played as senior curtain-raisers, as was the case a year later in 2019.

Even as recently as last year, the 2021 All-Ireland MFC final was played before the Kerry-Tyrone senior semi-final at Croke Park. But since the return of full crowds this year, the GAA has opted against putting minor and senior games on the same billing.

“Strange is the word I'd use,” answered Costello when asked for his thoughts on two Kerry-Mayo games taking place on separate days this weekend.

“Common sense should prevail where it needs to, especially in the current climate we are in with the cost of fuel and the lack of hotels.

“There is a huge amount of people who would like to have seen both games. There is a cohort of Kerry people there who would travel whenever they could to see games, and it won't be possible this weekend. It would have been great if people could have accommodated the minor game on their way to the senior game. It is what it is.”