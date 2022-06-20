Kingston: 'Speculation about my future disappointing and disrespectful to the Cork hurlers'

Kingston’s Cork side exited the hurling championship after a one-point defeat to Galway last Saturday afternoon in Thurles, and the Tracton clubman today addressed reports in Cork linking former Clare, Waterford and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald to the Cork job.
Cork manager Kieran Kingston

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 15:34
Michael Moynihan

Cork senior hurling manager Kieran Kingston has described as “disappointing and disrespectful to the Cork hurlers” speculation about his future in local media outlets.

Kingston’s Cork side exited the hurling championship after a one-point defeat to Galway last Saturday afternoon in Thurles, and the Tracton clubman today addressed reports in Cork linking former Clare, Waterford and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald to the Cork job.

“The Galway game was barely 48 hours ago, and everyone is still processing that defeat,” said Kingston.

“Players, management and everyone in the backroom are still coming to terms with that game and haven’t had time to discuss anything.

“So it’s disappointing to see people being lined up to replace us already in the media when the current management group is still in place.

“I think there’s a courtesy and respect due to people who have made huge, huge sacrifices over the last few years for Cork hurling. For a piece to appear in the Echo, I think it shows a total disrespect for Cork hurling and for the entire group.

“In all walks of life you have to show respect to get respect, ” Kingston said he would be making a decision on his own future shortly.

“It’s still very raw for all of us at the moment.

"The whole group left no stone unturned in their preparations for the game against Galway - and all the other games this year.

“There’s huge credit due to the lads for the way they turned the season around when there was so much negativity after we lost the opening two games of the championship.

“I will make my decision once I’ve spoken to family, management, players and the county board. Any decision I have ever made has never had a personal agenda - the only agenda has been and will always be the betterment of the group and of Cork hurling. This decision will be made against the same background. The commitment to intercounty hurling is a huge one for every single person who is involved with a county team, which not everybody outside the game appreciates, and whatever decision is made it won’t be made lightly, absolutely not.”

