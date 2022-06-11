Three second-half goals see Wexford breeze past Kerry in Tralee 

A 21-point margin as Wexford proved too strong for Kerry in Tralee.
Three second-half goals see Wexford breeze past Kerry in Tralee 

Lee Chin of Wexford. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 15:39
Michael Moynihan, Austin Stack Park, Tralee

KERRY 0-18 WEXFORD 3-30

Wexford had too much for Kerry in this All-Ireland qualifier in Austin Stack Park, Tralee, with three second-half goals securing their win.

Early on the game went very much according to expectations, with Wexford seeking to put the contest to bed early on with the aid of the breeze. 

Lee Chin’s accuracy from frees meant Wexford led 0-5 to 0-1 on ten minutes.

Kerry settled, however, and Podge Boyle matched Chin from placed balls: his fourth free meant Wexford led by only one on 20 minutes, 0-6 to 0-7.

Wexford struck back in spades, outscoring Kerry by 0-10 to 0-2 in the rest of the half. They were turned back when Rory O’Connor surged looking for a goal on 25 minutes, the Kerry defence blocking him twice, but Wexford led 0-16 to 0-8 at the break.

The visitors restarted with three points on the bounce before Boyle responded with a free - 0-19 to 0-9 on 42 minutes and Wexford fully in control.

Kerry hit three in a row - including a beautiful sideline from Eoin Ross - to keep their opponents in sight but Wexford were always able to maintain a significant cushion.

Their breakthrough goal came after a good move, with Conor McDonald blasting to the net on 54 minutes. Further goals by sub Conor Hearne and Rory O’Connor underlined their superiority.

Scorers for Kerry: P. Boyle (0-7, 5 frees); E. Ross (0-3, 1 sl); J. Conway (0-5, 3 frees, 1 65); P. O’Connor, S. Weir, F. Mackessy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: L. Chin (0-14, 10 frees, 1 65); C. McDonald (1-3); R. O’Connor (1-4, 1 free); C. Hearne (1-0); O. Foley (0-2); L. Og McGovern (0-2); M. Dwyer, D. Reck, M. O’Hanlon, L. Ryan, C. Devitt (0-1 each).

KERRY: L. Dee; C. O’Keeffe, E. Ross, E. Leen; S. Weir, F. Mackessy, M. Boyle; M. Leane, P. Boyle; C. Walsh, C. Harty, P. O’Connor (c); G. Dooley, J. Conway, S. Conway.

Subs: N. Mulcahy for S. Conway (31); M. O’Connor for Walsh (45); B. Lonergan for P. Boyle (52); M. Madden for Leen (60) 

WEXFORD: M. Fanning; S. Donohoe, L. Ryan, C. Devitt; M. O’Hanlon, D. Reck, P. Foley; C. Dunbar, L. Chin (c); J. O’Connor, K. Foley, L. Og McGovern; O. Foley, C. MacDonald, R. O’Connor.

Subs: M. Dwyer for Dunbar (28, inj); C. McGuckian for J. O’Connor (58); C. Hearne for K. Foley (59); S. Reck for Devitt (60); C. Flood for Chin (68).

Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick).

More in this section

Aaron Gillane and Rory Hayes 5/6/2022 Proposed one-match bans for Clare's Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes
Beaumont deliver the knockout Punch in Cork's Sciath na Scoil finals Beaumont deliver the knockout Punch in Cork's Sciath na Scoil finals
Olan O'Donovan celebrates after scoring a point 19/5/2022 O'Brien makes one enforced change to Cork minor side for Derry challenge
<p> 4th June 2022.... Cork manager John Cleary against Louth in the All Ireland SFC quailifier at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture; Eddie O'Hare</p>

Cork name the same 15 for Limerick clash

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices