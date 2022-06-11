Three second-half goals see Wexford breeze past Kerry in Tralee 

KERRY 0-18 WEXFORD 3-30

Wexford had too much for Kerry in this All-Ireland qualifier in Austin Stack Park, Tralee, with three second-half goals securing their win.

Early on the game went very much according to expectations, with Wexford seeking to put the contest to bed early on with the aid of the breeze.

Lee Chin’s accuracy from frees meant Wexford led 0-5 to 0-1 on ten minutes.

Kerry settled, however, and Podge Boyle matched Chin from placed balls: his fourth free meant Wexford led by only one on 20 minutes, 0-6 to 0-7.

Wexford struck back in spades, outscoring Kerry by 0-10 to 0-2 in the rest of the half. They were turned back when Rory O’Connor surged looking for a goal on 25 minutes, the Kerry defence blocking him twice, but Wexford led 0-16 to 0-8 at the break.

The visitors restarted with three points on the bounce before Boyle responded with a free - 0-19 to 0-9 on 42 minutes and Wexford fully in control.

Kerry hit three in a row - including a beautiful sideline from Eoin Ross - to keep their opponents in sight but Wexford were always able to maintain a significant cushion.

Their breakthrough goal came after a good move, with Conor McDonald blasting to the net on 54 minutes. Further goals by sub Conor Hearne and Rory O’Connor underlined their superiority.

Scorers for Kerry: P. Boyle (0-7, 5 frees); E. Ross (0-3, 1 sl); J. Conway (0-5, 3 frees, 1 65); P. O’Connor, S. Weir, F. Mackessy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: L. Chin (0-14, 10 frees, 1 65); C. McDonald (1-3); R. O’Connor (1-4, 1 free); C. Hearne (1-0); O. Foley (0-2); L. Og McGovern (0-2); M. Dwyer, D. Reck, M. O’Hanlon, L. Ryan, C. Devitt (0-1 each).

KERRY: L. Dee; C. O’Keeffe, E. Ross, E. Leen; S. Weir, F. Mackessy, M. Boyle; M. Leane, P. Boyle; C. Walsh, C. Harty, P. O’Connor (c); G. Dooley, J. Conway, S. Conway.

Subs: N. Mulcahy for S. Conway (31); M. O’Connor for Walsh (45); B. Lonergan for P. Boyle (52); M. Madden for Leen (60)

WEXFORD: M. Fanning; S. Donohoe, L. Ryan, C. Devitt; M. O’Hanlon, D. Reck, P. Foley; C. Dunbar, L. Chin (c); J. O’Connor, K. Foley, L. Og McGovern; O. Foley, C. MacDonald, R. O’Connor.

Subs: M. Dwyer for Dunbar (28, inj); C. McGuckian for J. O’Connor (58); C. Hearne for K. Foley (59); S. Reck for Devitt (60); C. Flood for Chin (68).

Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick).