County boards to get 'significant' hike in live broadcast fees

County boards are to be paid “significantly” more than the current €5,000 rate for the live broadcasting of their county finals, under the GAA’s updated live streaming policy.

A report on the association's live streaming policy was presented by the GAA's commercial director Peter McKenna at the most recent Central Council meeting, and included in this report was the proposal to substantially increase the compensation rate paid to counties to have their county finals broadcast live on RTÉ or TG4.

During the two Covid-affected seasons when counties developed and became heavily reliant on their live streaming service to compensate for the loss of gate receipts, a number of counties refused the offer to have their showpiece games televised and instead live streamed their county finals where they pulled in significantly more than the €5,000 they would have received for the televised broadcast.

One county board chairman described the €5,000 sum as “pittance” compared to the money being pulled in on county final day from live streaming.

Aware of such, Croke Park is to increase the sum paid to counties, although the extent of the compensation hike is not yet known.

“The streaming policy has been updated and was approved by Central Council, subject to finalisation. We haven’t yet got the final detail of that policy but there are some significant improvements in terms of what is paid to counties for the televisation of games by, say, RTÉ and TG4,” Cork’s Central Council delegate Tracey Kennedy told this week’s Cork county board meeting.

“The first right of refusal must be granted to the national broadcasters, but there must be appropriate compensation and there is a significant increase proposed. So I think we'll be happy with that when those figures come out.”

The live streaming policy also dictates that provincial club games will not be available for streaming by county boards.

Earlier this year, Munster GAA chairman Ger Ryan, in his incoming address, said the view that streaming of games hits attendances is now outdated.

"I believe that we need to continue to stream games even when we can return to full attendances. The challenge is to do it in a manner that delivers good quality and reliability and makes financial sense at county, provincial and national level.

"I believe it presents a great opportunity for Cumann Luthchleas Gael to develop an overall structure that will enable streaming to become mainstream, reliable and a great way for people who can’t attend games to enjoy them live."

It was confirmed yesterday that both of this weekend’s All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals, involving Antrim, Cork, Kerry, and Wexford, will be live streamed on the GAAGO platform.