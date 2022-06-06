Confirmed: Andy McEntee steps down as Meath football manager

McEntee confirmed in a statement Monday that he would not be seeking a third term in charge of the county, in the wake of their All-Ireland Championship loss to Clare.
Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 19:24
Tony Leen

ANDY McEntee has stepped down as Meath football manager after six years at the helm with the Royals.

McEntee confirmed in a statement Monday that he would not be seeking a third term in charge of the county, in the wake of their All-Ireland Championship defeat in Ennis on Saturday at the hands of Clare.

He said: "It has been an honour to have been manager of the Meath senior football team and I’d like to thank the chairperson of Coiste na Mí, John Kavanagh and former chairpersons Peter O’Halloran and Conor Tormey for their full support during my tenure.

"But most of all I’d like to thank all the players and management teams that I have worked with over the years. I wish the county every success in the future ” 

Meath GAA expressed its gratitude to McEntee and his management team for all the work and time invested in Meath football over the last six years.

"Andy’s commitment and dedication to the players in particular and to Meath football, in general, has been extraordinary. A high point was the county reaching Division 1 of the league and the “Super 8s” series. We wish Andy and his management team every best wish and success in the future."

