McConville: Michaela applause shows what GAA means to people of North

The applause in memory of Michaela McAreavey 27 minutes into the Armagh-Tyrone football qualifier was an emotional show of unity that “tells you everything you need to know about the people of the North”, according to Oisín McConville.

But while the Armagh All-Ireland winner took pride in the display of solidarity at the Athletic Grounds, he added that the vile video which motivated the round of applause shone a light on the minority who are holding back Northern Ireland.

McConville described as “absolutely disgusting” the video that began circulating last week of mainly young men in an Orange Hall singing a song celebrating the murder, in 2011, of Tyrone woman Michaela McAreavey. The daughter of Mickey Harte, Michaela was 27 when her life was taken from her.

“What has gone on in the last week has given people a little window into life in the north. People say of the north, ‘there is a place that has come a long way, there has been serious bridges mended’.

"But at the back of it all, there is a minority of people who just don’t want to move on and that’s really, really sad because in order for us to move on as a community and as a country, you have to have the majority of people on board, and I think the minority are holding us back,” McConville told the Irish Examiner GAA podcast.

“That show of unity at the Athletic Grounds tells you everything you need to know about the people of the North, but also gives you an idea of the unity and what GAA in general has meant to people up here for the last 100-odd years.

“Yesterday was a show of solidarity that would, at the time, make you quite emotional about what was happening and what had happened, and what had happened was absolutely disgusting. There is no time for that. That goes for the stuff that happens on the protestant side and the catholic side.

“The amount of people who were in that video and that one person didn’t have the courage to stand up and say, this isn’t right. Having watched that, it is mind blowing that people think that’s okay because it certainly is not.”