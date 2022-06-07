Goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty returns to his first love - scoring 

It's one thing looking for a decent spread of scorers when you are up against the reigning All-Ireland champions.

It's quite another when your goalkeeper is coming up the field and kicking a point from play in each half, a feat that up until now didn't seem possible in intercounty football Championship.

And after beating Tyrone on home turf, Armagh now have a chance for instant redemption.

The Orchard County have an ideal chance to launch themselves into another stratosphere this Sunday when they meet Donegal, the team that beat them by seven points in Ballybofey and dumped them out of the Ulster race.

The game will take place in Clones with a 4pm throw-in, with the prize for the winners a place in the All-Ireland quarter finals.

After a brilliant opening few weeks to their National League campaign, Armagh’s Championship campaign caught fire on Sunday when they delivered possibly their finest performance in over a decade to not only beat Tyrone, but comprehensively outplay and dethrone the All-Ireland champions.

Goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty, the first intercounty goalkeeper to register two points from play in a game, knows that they will not be lacking motivation when they face Declan Bonner’s side for an instant shot at redemption.

“We didn’t do ourselves justice at all (in Ballybofey).

"Anybody watching it, and anybody in the camp knows fine rightly we were poor against Donegal,” is his assessment.

“So, to get a big win like that there (against Tyrone), some of the boys have said it was class, such a big crowd in there, and children clapping. It was brilliant. Them things can kickstart a season – but at the end of the day it’s still 70 minutes, and 70 minutes now gone, and we’ve another 70 minutes coming next week.”

Rafferty’s conversion to goalkeeping, having been an elegent forward and midfielder for the county prior to a cruciate injury, was an unexpected one as he admits.

“There was a right bit of debating! It was a tough enough decision,” he reveals.

“I was coming back after a cruciate, and I got back after the cruciate in seven months – I was delighted how well I was doing on the rehab and recovery.

“But it was hard getting back in, and Kieran (McGeeney, manager) had come to me and said, ‘maybe give this a go and see what it’s like?’

“I was to-ing and fro-ing, but I’m happy enough to give it a go. If it means that it’s one or two percent better than we are; or it’s a different set-up, say if we are chasing games, that I can come in and do that there, I’m happy enough to maybe see us over the line.

“But it’s slippery days too. I was out here and I slipped on my backside and David Clifford made a tube of me! Look, it’s swings and roundabouts, so I’m just happy enough.”

The amount of outfield involvement expected of goalkeepers increases by the season, but the majority of goalkeepers are ‘link-men’, there for an outlet ball if someone else is under pressure.

A player like Rafferty however, with his ability to kick scores from distance, could even accelerate the expectations of the goalkeeper in the future after he hammered over a point from play in each half here.

“I near scuffed the first one!” he jests.

“But happy, yeah; definitely I’m happy to be scoring. It’s all right doing that maybe if you are an outfielder, but you’ll have a bit more on your case if you miss them, so I was delighted they went over.

“If you get inside the top of that ‘D’, the second one, it’s just bread-and-butter. I was glad to get past the Tyrone fella and just clip it over.”

It all led to a pitch celebration at the end. There have been others in the past, but this felt like Armagh and their supporters were ‘back’ in a way they haven’t been for a long many years.

“It was great. I have never obviously experienced anything like that, so I was delighted,” said Rafferty. “I saw a few of the family and I got chatting to Mum after. It is great, because they’d have been maybe as gutted as we were in Ballybofey, so delighted that we can maybe do that there for them and maybe keep the season going. I know we’re out again next week; if we can hopefully get over that, we can take a bit of a break. But you don’t want to be sitting with your hands behind your back after June, so just delighted we’ve another week in the Championship.”