Disciplinary chiefs set to review weekend flashpoints

Clare, Galway and Limerick are awaiting word about potential disciplinary action arising from last weekend’s provincial hurling finals.

A skirmish between Clare and Limerick players in the Kinane Stand tunnel at the end of normal time in Sunday’s Munster final as well as incidents involving Clare pair Peter Duggan and Rory Hayes during the game could be reviewed by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

The disciplinary body will consider referee John Keenan’s report before conducting any investigation.

However, it appears Keenan did not take any action against either team or the Clare players, which may open the possibility of proposed retrospective punishments.

The Sunday Game night show highlighted three incidents, two of them involving Duggan where he appears to lash out at William O’Donoghue and Seán Finn, and one where Hayes made contact with his hurley on Seamus Flanagan’s back.

Galway forward Cianan Fahy could be cited for standing on Kilkenny captain Richie Reid during Saturday’s Leinster final in Croke Park. As was the case in Thurles, referee James Owens didn’t seem to discipline Fahy for the action.

Meanwhile, Cork’s senior teams will play on separate days this weekend, the hurlers in Belfast on Saturday and the footballers in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday. The All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final against Antrim has been scheduled for Corrigan Park at 2pm on Saturday, while the Round 2 SFC qualifier against Limerick is fixed for Sunday at 1.30pm.

Limerick owed Cork a game as per their home-away agreement and so the Munster runners-up will travel south for the backdoor game with the winners entering the All-Ireland quarter-finals two weeks later.

All four football qualifiers are televised, Sky Sports broadcasting the Saturday Croke Park double-header, Clare and Roscommon clashing at 3.45pm and the meeting of Kildare and Mayo at 6pm. As well as showing the Cork-Limerick match on Sunday, RTÉ will be broadcasting the Armagh-Donegal qualifier in Clones’ St Tiernach’s Park at 4pm. The Kerry-Wexford hurling qualifier in Austin Stack Park also has a Saturday 2pm throw-in.

The Tailteann Cup semi-finals in Croke Park on Sunday week have also been confirmed, Sligo and Cavan facing off at 1.45pm and the Westmeath-Offaly game starting at 4pm. Both games will be shown live by RTÉ.

This weekend’s fixtures.

Saturday.

All-Ireland SHC preliminary round.

Antrim v Cork, Corrigan Park 2pm Kerry v Wexford, Austin Stack Park 2pm.

All-Ireland SFC, Round 2.

Roscommon v Clare, Croke Park 3.45pm Sky Sports.

Kildare v Mayo, Croke Park 6pm Sky Sports.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC quarter-finals.

Tyrone v Kerry, MW Hire O’Moore Park 4pm.

Cork v Derry, MW Hire O’Moore Park 6pm.

Sunday.

All-Ireland SFC, Round 2.

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 1.30pm RTÉ.

Armagh v Donegal, St Tiernach’s Park 4pm RTÉ.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC quarter-finals.

Winners of Galway/Mayo v Kildare, O’Connor Park TBC.

Dublin v losers of Galway/Mayo, O’Connor Park TBC.

Upcoming fixtures.

Saturday, June 18.

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals.

Galway v Antrim/Cork, TBC.

Clare v Kerry/Wexford, TBC.

Sunday, June 19.

Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

Sligo v Cavan, Croke Park 1.45pm.

Westmeath v Offaly, Croke Park 4pm.

Saturday, July 2.

All-Ireland SHC semi-final.

Kilkenny v All-Ireland quarter-final winners.

Sunday, July 3.

All-Ireland SHC semi-final.

Limerick v All-Ireland quarter-final winners.

Friday, July 7.

All-Ireland JFC semi-finals.

Warwickshire v New York, London v Kilkenny.