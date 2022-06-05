Cavan live up to Tailteann billing

The Breffnimen picked up their seventh win over Fermanagh since 2012
Cavan live up to Tailteann billing

Fermanagh's James McMahon with Cavan's Tomas Galligan

Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 18:20
Paul Fitzpatrick, Brewster Park

Tailteann Cup: Cavan 2-16 Fermanagh 0-13 

Having comfortably beaten Antrim and run Donegal close in the Ulster Championship, Cavan were installed as favourites to win the Tailteann Cup and they lived up to their billing here with an impressive win over Fermanagh.

Brewster Park has been a happy hunting ground for the Breffnimen and they picked up their seventh win over Fermanagh since 2012 with a sparkling display, led by Thomas Galligan and Gearoid McKiernan who landed 1-9 from play between them.

Cavan got off to a wonderful start when Galligan won the throw-in and stormed through the heart of the Fermanagh defence before tucking away to the bottom corner for the opening goal with just 14 seconds on the clock.

By the ninth minute, the Blues had extended their lead to 1-3 to 0-0. Galligan and McKiernan (two) pointed before Ryan Jones drove over from 45 metres to open Fermanagh’s account in the 10th minute.

After some textbook defending from Padraig Faulkner, Killian Brady set Galligan up for another but Fermanagh were growing into the game and after a Cavan kick-out malfunctioned, Sean Quigley curled in a free off the ground.

Terrific scores from James McMahon and Ryan Jones left just the goal between them with 20 minutes played and a Quigley free cut the gap to two but that was as good as it got for the Erne men.

After Galligan made a nuisance of himself, Faulkner side-footed to the net following a scramble to make it 2-4 to 0-5. Fine strikes from Daragh McGurn and Quigley (free) were followed by a punched point for Galligan.

However, five Fermanagh wides in as many minutes before half-time hurt their chances and Cavan would dominate the second half.

Points from Jason McLoughlin, Paddy Lynch (free) and a super Conor Brady effort from the right wing put some daylight between the sides. Fermanagh continued to rack up the wides as Cavan registered again through Lynch, Thomas Galligan, Raymond Galligan (45), Cormac O’Reilly and a couple of high quality scores from McKiernan.

Fermanagh were heavily reliant on Quigley’s frees to keep them in contention as Cavan ran out comfortable winners to secure a semi-final place in Croke Park.

CAVAN: R Galligan (0-1, 45), Cian Madden, P Faulkner (1-0), Killian Brady, J McLoughlin (0-1), K Clarke, Conor Brady (0-1), T Galligan (1-4), J Smith, O Kiernan, G McKiernan (0-5), G Smith, Ciaran Brady, P Lynch (0-3, 2f), N Carolan 

Subs: Cormac O’Reilly (0-1) for C Brady (ht), M Reilly for Madden (53), L Fortune for Carolan (60), O Brady for J Smith (65), M Argue for Lynch (66) 

FERMANAGH: S McNally, U Kelm, J Cassidy, L Flanagan, J McMahon (0-1), R O’Callaghan, D McCusker, R Jones (0-2), J McDade, J Largo-Ellis, R Lyons, A Breen, S McGullion, D McGurn (0-2, 1f), S Quigley (0-8f) 

Subs: C Corrigan for McGullion (14 mins), C Jones for McDade (temp, 23 mins), J Rehill for McCusker (46), O Kelm for Breen (62), R McCaffrey for O’Callaghan (59), G Jones for Lyons (69) 

Ref: P Faloon (Down)

