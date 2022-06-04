Kenny accepts 'criticism' for Nations League no show

Stephen Kenny says he’ll accept criticism for a defeat against Armenia which he insists his team didn’t deserve.

Sluggish Ireland were punished in their Nations League opener by Eduard Spertsyan’s spectacular 75th minute goal in Yerevan, ending an eight-game unbeaten run stretching back to last September.

Kenny was particularly disappointed at the lack of verve to Ireland’s play early in the second half, the point from which the minnows capitalised by hitting Ireland on counterattack.

“It’s not a game that we deserved to lose,” contended the Ireland boss.

“You couldn't say we deserved that on the balance of play and chances created but we only have ourselves to blame.

“I felt the last 20-25 minutes of the first half we were really in control but didn't start the second half like that at all. That left us susceptible to counter attacks.”

Armenia’s tactical approach caught Ireland by surprise.

Kenny said: “We had studied Armenia's last 20 games and they’d only played a back five once before and that was against Germany. They always played 4-4-2 an We found it difficult to break them down. They didn't really have any chances bar the offside goal so it's disappointing overall.”

The manager denied that losing to another lowly seed regresses the team to the point in March 2021 when Luxembourg scalped them in Dublin.

“Luxembourg was a long time ago, and there were reasons for that,” he reasons.

“I accept criticism for today. We didn't unlock the door more and create more clearcut chances against Armenia.

“We've made life difficult for ourselves but, rather than focusing on that, we've got to focus on bouncing back against Ukraine at home on Wednesday. We’re all aware that this was a poor result but we need to dust ourselves down.”