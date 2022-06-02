Declan Hannon: Limerick can't take provincial finals for granted

Limerick captain Declan Hannon is looking forward to a first “full house” Munster hurling final since 2019 in Semple Stadium this Sunday.

After the silent venues of lockdown, Thurles promises to be hopping this weekend and Hannon can’t wait for it.

“There’s a good rivalry between the two teams and probably more so between the two sets of supporters.

“From a player’s point of view there is no point worrying about the crowd too much. It’s more what you do inside the four lines that is the most important so that is what we will be concentrating on.”

Is a provincial final still special?

“You can’t take these days for granted at all. Who knows when you might get to another one? For any of the players this could be our last one.

“They are massive occasions and fantastic - we are really looking forward to it and they don’t come around every year so you have got to make the most of them when you are there.

“There’s a massive drive and hunger within the group to push ourselves as far as we possibly can in training and then, when it comes to matches, to push ourselves again.

“We’ve been asked a bit about the appetite and hunger and if it’s still there and it most certainly is and you can see that in performances to date. People are giving everything that they have and it will be the same on Sunday.

“It’s the players and management together. The management are really driven, as are all of the players - there are guys at training who drive the standard consistently.

“Everyone knows that if you don’t perform in training you won’t get the opportunities to play in games so we are constantly pushing each other in training and then that comes onto the pitch which is what it is all about.”

It’s a far cry from Limerick’s disappointing early-season form.

“We knew we were working really really hard behind the scenes but it just wasn’t transferring onto the pitch throughout the league. We obviously didn’t get a result until the last day of the league.

“Our performances weren't where we wanted to be but I suppose we knew that the hard work was going on behind the scenes would hopefully come to fruition later on in the year.

“The last number of years we have gained a lot of confidence through the different league campaigns and Munster Championship and All-Ireland Championships and we definitely had that at the back of our heads that if we continue to do the work at home that it would eventually come onto the pitch.

“Hurling moves very very quickly on the pitch and off the pitch at times. All we can do it focus on ourselves and what other teams were doing was irrelevant throughout the league - we can only do the work that was put in front of us and prepare as best we could for the league and then onto the championship.”

The championship - and specifically the round robin format - presents a “different workload”, says Hannon.

“Two games in the space of six or seven days can be tough at times but that is the format so you just go with it and try get a performance each day you go out.

“It doesn’t always happen that you will perform to 100% but if you are there or thereabouts you should get the result It’s been very enjoyable - the more games the better for players.

“It’s a big difference compared to the last couple of years. Last year it took us four games to win the All-Ireland and this year it’s taken us four games to get to the Munster final alone - a big difference but very enjoyable.”

The new Munster hurling trophy, the Mick Mackey Cup, is up for grabs on Sunday - “It’s great that it is named after a Limerick icon, but in terms of preparation we just focus on what we do on the pitch and get ready as best we can,” - but Hannon knows Clare will be keen to get their hands on the trophy.

“They have fantastic players who have been really successful - a lot of them have All-Ireland SHC medals and U21 Munster and All-Ireland Championships.

“There is a lot of experience there and some really good players, they put the opposition under savage pressure and have done that all year.

“It’s not a surprise that they got to the Munster final and it’s going to be another huge occasion - they are probably the form team at the minute so we are going to have our work cut out to get the better of them next Sunday.”