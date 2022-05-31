Casement Park gets green light as planning permission is upheld 

A west Belfast residents’ group had contested the proposed 34,500-capacity stadium getting the green light
Casement Park gets green light as planning permission is upheld 

GO AHEAD: Casement Park. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 20:56
John Fogarty

A judicial review has upheld the planning permission granted for the development of Casement Park.

A west Belfast residents’ group had contested the proposed 34,500-capacity stadium getting the green light on the basis of size and impact on the environs of the venue.

However, High Court Judge Justice Michael Humphreys deemed then-Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon was entitled to give the project the go-ahead last year.

The Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents' Association’s lawyers claimed Minister Mallon breached the ministerial code, denying them the opportunity to have the stadium’s plans subject to further scrutiny, and stated there were errors in the planning process.

However, these were rejected by Mr Justice Humphreys: “This was not a 'solo run' by the minister in that she kept her executive colleagues informed as to her intentions, which received widespread support, and expressly alluded to regionally significant planning applications such as Casement Park."

The good news comes eight years after Casement Park last staged a game and seven years since an initial planning permission proposal was shot down by the High Court following an objection by residents.

Reacting to the latest developments, Antrim chairman Ciarán McCavana remarked: “Great day for Antrim GAA, the Gaels of Ulster and throughout the country. We in Antrim want to see Casement Park built so that the children and the current generation have the opportunity to play there.” Last year, it was revealed the total cost of the reconstruction had jumped from €90.5 million in 2014 to €131m in 2021. The GAA had initially committed €18m to the project, which represented approximately 20%. As the costs have increased, an equivalent contribution would be north of €26m.

Initially, 80% of the finance for rebuilding Casement Park was to come from public funds and the Irish Government has suggested it may also contribute. The Anderstown Road venue could yet be considered for staging games as part of the joint Irish-UK bid to host Euro 2028.

More in this section

James Horan and Michael Plunkett celebrate 19/2/2022 James Horan: 'We’re happy with where we are'
Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin shake hands after the game 1/5/2022 Galway focus is on Kilkenny, not handshake incident - Damien Joyce
Sciath na Scoil delight for Castlelyons,  Ballinora, Carrigaline and Douglas Sciath na Scoil delight for Castlelyons,  Ballinora, Carrigaline and Douglas
<p>Michael Murphy of Donegal in action against Niall Grimley of Armagh during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Donegal and Armagh at Páirc MacCumhaill in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Repeat provincial pairings a possibility in second round football qualifiers

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices