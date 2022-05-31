Casement Park gets green light as planning permission is upheld 

A judicial review has upheld the planning permission granted for the development of Casement Park.

A west Belfast residents’ group had contested the proposed 34,500-capacity stadium getting the green light on the basis of size and impact on the environs of the venue.

However, High Court Judge Justice Michael Humphreys deemed then-Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon was entitled to give the project the go-ahead last year.

The Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents' Association’s lawyers claimed Minister Mallon breached the ministerial code, denying them the opportunity to have the stadium’s plans subject to further scrutiny, and stated there were errors in the planning process.

However, these were rejected by Mr Justice Humphreys: “This was not a 'solo run' by the minister in that she kept her executive colleagues informed as to her intentions, which received widespread support, and expressly alluded to regionally significant planning applications such as Casement Park."

The good news comes eight years after Casement Park last staged a game and seven years since an initial planning permission proposal was shot down by the High Court following an objection by residents.

Reacting to the latest developments, Antrim chairman Ciarán McCavana remarked: “Great day for Antrim GAA, the Gaels of Ulster and throughout the country. We in Antrim want to see Casement Park built so that the children and the current generation have the opportunity to play there.” Last year, it was revealed the total cost of the reconstruction had jumped from €90.5 million in 2014 to €131m in 2021. The GAA had initially committed €18m to the project, which represented approximately 20%. As the costs have increased, an equivalent contribution would be north of €26m.

Initially, 80% of the finance for rebuilding Casement Park was to come from public funds and the Irish Government has suggested it may also contribute. The Anderstown Road venue could yet be considered for staging games as part of the joint Irish-UK bid to host Euro 2028.