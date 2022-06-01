Paudie Clifford drawing from a well of inspiration to aid game

Paudie Clifford has been picking the brains of multiple All-Ireland and All-Star winning half-forwards to improve his game.

As Kieran Shannon revealed in these pages yesterday, his younger brother David has recently sought US basketball coach Drew Hanlen for a couple of tips but Paudie’s counsel is closer to home.

Over the past 12 months, he has spoken to Colm Cooper, Paul Galvin and Declan O’Sullivan about his half-forward role and how he can gain an edge.

“I've been taking bits from Declan O’Sullivan’s game, Gooch obviously and Paul Galvin especially,” he said at the launch of the All-Ireland SFC. “Them three in the position I play. If you can be a combination of the three of them... I don’t have to look too far, I don’t think have to look outside Kerry for that (inspiration). I’ve spoken to them all in the last year. They’re great to give advice if needed or whatever.

“They’re so knowledgeable. They were unbelievable footballers but they’re very knowledgeable. It is about trying to get as much out of them to improve my game and to improve Kerry as a team.”

Clifford doesn’t say if those chats came after last year’s All-Ireland semi-final where he scored two points in extra-time against Tyrone but had found Conor Meyler sticky company in normal time. Coming into the game, he like Meyler was a footballer of the year candidate and while he thoroughly deserved his All-Star that game was held against him.

"I was just disappointed that we hadn’t gotten over the line and maybe I felt I hadn’t done enough to get us over the line.

"I didn’t pay too much attention to what a lot of people were saying, I was obviously disappointed myself, which is what I would think of first after a game.”

Clifford said David should be returning to training on Wednesday evening after recovering from the calf problem that ruled him out of the Munster final win in Killarney on Saturday.

Acknowledging Kerry did well to keep a lid on the setback (“It shows we have a tight-knit panel, tight-knit backroom team”, Paudie remarked: "He got a dead calf at the end of the Cork game. He was close to being ready, but they just said they’d wait another week. So I think he’s back training now.”

The Fossa man has been impressed by the management style of Jack O’Connor. "He lets you do your own thing a lot of the time. He knows... how would I put it, the right things to say to players before the game and they know their role from it. Peter (Keane) did a lot of great work and we were very close last year and then Jack came in, a new voice with new ideas. He’s been a breath of fresh air to us. We’re really enjoying the training.”

Starting with tonight's training, he believes Kerry must self-motivate themselves in the coming weeks as it won’t be until Monday week that they learn the identity of their All-Ireland quarter-final opponents on June 24 or 25.

“We’ll get at it and put in a good training. We just have to make sure the training is as competitive as possible to get ourselves ready for what we know is going to be a very competitive quarter-final whoever it is against.”

Clifford’s time away from the field and gym centres around his involvement in two horse-racing syndicates and his golf game in Killarney Golf and Fishing Club, just over 1km away from Fossa’s club grounds.

He doesn’t know where he got the love for horse-racing but he’s looking forward to seeing his couple of four-year-old interests make their debuts later this year. “One is with Eoin O’Grady, he’s in Mallow. And a fella called Cian Collins, he’s starting out his training career up in Trim. There’s 10 in one (syndicate), and there’s three of us in another one. It will be a bit of craic, hopefully.”

A four handicapper, the 26-year-old had thought about competing in the Irish amateur circuit but came to the realisation he didn’t have the commitment. “I suppose I would have considered it. But I kind of lost the love of practicing. It’s long, lonely hours. I played in a lot of the big junior competitions, and I actually played in two and I missed the cut in both of them. I was thinking maybe I’m not good enough. Maybe if I kept at it, I might have made it. But I don’t know, maybe I was just a bit off. I know the standard, you look at the standard around the world now, so many people can win the majors, the standard of American golf has gone through the roof. I think the way to do it now is for young Irish golfers is to go on the American college circuit, that seems to be the way. It gets you prepared for the PGA Tour the best way.”