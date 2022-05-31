Two changes to Kerry minor team for Munster final

Kerry have made two changes to the team which defeated Cork in the Munster minor semi-final for tomorrow evening's rematch in Páirc Uí Rinn, throw in at 7.30pm.
Tomás Ashe from Annascaul comes in at midfield with Ruairí Burke missing out.
Darren Allman starts at corner forward in place of James Fitzgerald.
There are also a number of positional changes with Liam Evans moving to full back and Jake Foley to corner back.
Eddie Healy moves to wing back from midfield. Up front, Jack Clifford moves from full forward to wing forward in a switch with Donagh O'Sullivan.
S O’Meara (Dr Crokes); M Lynch (Dr Crokes), L Evans (Keel), J Foley (Kerins O’Rahilly’s); E Healy (Listowel Emmets), D O’Connor (Kenmare), F Murphy (Rathmore); J O’Sullivan (Brosna), T Ashe (Annascaul); N Collins (Ballymacelligott), C Dillon (Duagh), J Clifford (St Michael’s, Foilmore); P Lane (Austin Stacks), D O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), D Allman (Kenmare).
M Tansley (Austin Stacks), P Moynihan (Rathmore), I O'Sullivan (St Michael's Foilmore), E Boyle (Ballyduff), D O'Connor (Beaufort), J Burke (Laune Rangers), J Coffey (Beaufort), J Fitzgerald (Lispole), L O’Neill (Cromane).