McGinley steps down as Antrim boss

It is the time of year, a little earlier than usual, when seasons finish and announcements follow.

Enda McGinley signalled an end to his term as Antrim manager following Saturday's Tailteann Cup loss to Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon. He had been in charge of the Saffrons for two years.

A three-time All-Ireland winner as a player with Tyrone, his term brought promotion to Division 3 where Antrim will stay for another season following this year's campaign. But the five-point reverse ends on Saturday ends their football for 2022.

The Antrim county board released a statement confirming the news "The Antrim County Board can announce that Enda McGinley has stepped down as manager of our Senior Football team.

"During Enda's tenure our Senior footballers have both gained promotion to Division 3 and retained their Division 3 status for 2023.

"We would like to sincerely thank Enda, Stephen O’Neill, Sean Kelly, Stephen Quinn and all the backroom team for their efforts and we wish them all the best of luck for the future."

For his part, Tipperary boss David Power wasn't making any snap decisions after his side's campaign ended in Tailteann Cup defeat by Carlow.

"There's a three-year term there and this is the first of that three-year term so, yeah... But look, I'm not going to be making any sudden decisions anyway. But yeah, that's the way it is at the minute."

Tipperary successfully gained promotion from Division 4 this season and defeated Waterford in their Munster Championship opener, but their season petered out with Munster defeat by Limerick and yesterday's surprise reverse at the hands of Carlow.

Power added: "I'm not going to stand here and say that I was happy with promotion and that was our only goal this year. I would have liked to get on a good run in this Tailteann Cup, I won't lie. I think it would have been great for the development of the younger players. So look, I'm disappointed to be honest with you.

"I've no qualms about the structure (of the Tailteann Cup). It's just great that we're back to normal. We're after getting eight games in the league, two more games in the Munster championship and look, the Tailteann Cup was knock-out this year and that's fine. I wouldn't be giving out about that."