Offaly comfortably see off Wicklow to book quarter-final spot

Tailteann Cup first round

Offaly 0-18 Wicklow 0-10

Offaly coasted into the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup with a much easier win than they expected over a Wicklow side who never really got going in Tullamore on Sunday afternoon.

The home side put in a very competent display as they controlled it almost the whole way.

Offaly led by 0-9 to 0-3 after playing with the wind in the first half and they kept the visitors at arm's length throughout the second half.

Offaly manager John Maughan spoke about their intent after the game:

“We take the competition very serious. It is a huge competition for the likes of an Offaly. We are using players as a foundation. The transition is coming on in Offaly football. We have given some younger players game time and we brought on a couple of more today. Morgan Tynan, Cathal Flynn, Jack Bryant and Keith O'Neill.

"It is a great competition for those in particular and then you have Niall McNamee at the other end of the spectrum. He is such a great mentor for those guys to have. Coaching and talking to those boys is fantastic.”

Offaly played with a strong wind in the first half and Wicklow's difficulties can be summed up by the fact that they didn't score from play – Kevin Quinn got two marks and goalkeeper Mark Jackson kicked a good free.

Wicklow didn't play badly, particularly in the first quarter, when they broke tackles and moved the ball around well. However, they kicked a few bad wides and also overplayed the ball in the danger zone.

Offaly's football was by no means flawless but they did attack with greater intent and they had a good spread of scores. Niall McNamee was used as an old fashioned target man at full forward and he caused Wicklow plenty of problems. Anton Sullivan fired over two quality points to give Offaly a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after fifteen minutes.

Offaly were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead when Wicklow full back Patrick O'Keane got a questionable black card for a 20th minute foul on Niall McNamee. McNamee converted as Offaly outscored them by 0-4 to 0-1 with the extra man. That gave them a 0-9 to 0-3 half time lead and they were in a strong position.

Mark Kenny got Wicklow's first point from play two minutes into the second half to reduce the arrears to 0-9 to 0-5 but Offaly soon ended any illusions they harboured. Niall McNamee (free) and Niall Darby got the next two points and Offaly were always able to respond any time Wicklow threatened any revival.

Offaly were ahead by 0-14 to 0-7 when Cian Donoghue got a 54th minute black card but that couldn't spark anything in Wicklow. They had some pressure but Offaly defended well to limit them to two points while down the man. The outstanding Ruari McNamee also got a point in this spell and they finished on a high with the closing three points to go into the quarter-final draw with Carlow, New York and Westmeath.

Scorers for Offaly: N McNamee (0-5, 3f and 1m), R McNamee (0-3), Anton Sullivan and Jack Bryant (0-2 each), Niall Darby, Jordan Hayes, Bill Carroll, Keith O'Neill, Morgan Tynan and Mark Abbott (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wicklow: Mark Jackson (2f and 1 '45') and Eoin Darcy (3f) (0-3 each), Kevin Quinn (2m) and Mark Kenny (0-2 each).

OFFALY: P Dunican; L Pearson, D Hogan, N Darby; R Egan, J Moloney, C Donoghue; C McNamee, J Hayes; B Carroll, R McNamee, A Sullivan ; Jack Bryant, N McNamee, K O'Neill.

Subs: M Tynan for C McNamee (39m), C Flynn for Sullivan (48m), M Abbott for Bryant (57m), K Dolan for Pearson, inj. (61m), J McEvoy for Hayes (69m).

WICKLOW: M Jackson; M Stone, P O'Keane, T Moran; J Kirwan, Z Cullen, O Cullen; P O'Toole, JP Hurley; R Stokes, D Healy, A Murphy; M Kenny, K Quinn, E Darcy.

Subs: O McGraynor for Stokes (45m), N Mulhall for Stone (49m), P Cunningham for Kirwan (57m), M Cullen for O'Toole (69m).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).