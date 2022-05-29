McElholm's two-goal haul enough as Tyrone hold on for Ulster MFC victory

Tyrone 4-8 Derry 0-16

Tyrone held off a furious Derry fightback to win a second successive Ulster MFC title, with skipper Eoin McElholm leading the way with two goals.

He fired in a 14th minute goal to send Tyrone into a 1-2 to 0-2 lead, after Derry pair Odhran Murphy and Ciaran Chambers had seen scores cancelled out by McElholm and Ronan Molloy.

Molloy fired in an opportunist second goal, reacting sharply to a Conan Devlin shot coming off the crossbar to open up a five points lead.

The Red Hands led by 2-3 to 0-5 at the interval, but Eoin Higgins led the Oak fightback with a string of converted frees.

Caolan Donnelly grabbed Tyrone’s third goal, but back came Derry again for Cahir Spiers to narrow the gap to a point, before McElholm hit the net again to seal it in stoppage time.

Scorers for Tyrone: E McElholm 2-2, N Grimes, R Molloy 1-1 each, C Donnelly 1-0, M McElhatton 0-2, S Hughes (f), R McCullagh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Derry: E Higgins 0-7 (7f), C Spiers, O Murphy, C Chambers (1f) 0-2 each, J McGuckian, S Birt, O Crozier (’45) 0-1 each.

Tyrone: C McAneney; J Clarke, B Hughes, Conor Devlin; B McMenamin, C Daly, N Farry; Conan Devlin, C O’Neill; S Hughes, E McElholm, C Donnelly; N Grimes, R Molloy, M McElhatton.

Subs: C McGarvey for McAneney (5), R McCullagh for Hughes (49), N McCarney for Molloy (52), S Fay for Conan Devlin (59), C Donnelly for McElhatton (62), L Hughes for Conor Devlin (62)

Derry: B O’Connor; F McEldowney, E Scullion, D McDermott; J Murray, O Crozier, S Birt; D McPeake, R Forbes; J McGuckian, C Higgins, C Spiers; E Higgins, C Chambers, O Murphy.

Subs: D McGurk for Murphy (57), A Donnelly for Birt (59) Referee: P Clarke (Cavan).