McElholm's two-goal haul enough as Tyrone hold on for Ulster MFC victory

Skipper Eoin McElholm lead the way for the Red Hand.
McElholm's two-goal haul enough as Tyrone hold on for Ulster MFC victory

Eoin McElholm of Tyrone celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Football Minor Championship Final match between Derry and Tyrone at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 15:23
Francis Mooney

Tyrone 4-8 Derry 0-16 

Tyrone held off a furious Derry fightback to win a second successive Ulster MFC title, with skipper Eoin McElholm leading the way with two goals.

He fired in a 14th minute goal to send Tyrone into a 1-2 to 0-2 lead, after Derry pair Odhran Murphy and Ciaran Chambers had seen scores cancelled out by McElholm and Ronan Molloy.

Molloy fired in an opportunist second goal, reacting sharply to a Conan Devlin shot coming off the crossbar to open up a five points lead.

The Red Hands led by 2-3 to 0-5 at the interval, but Eoin Higgins led the Oak fightback with a string of converted frees.

Caolan Donnelly grabbed Tyrone’s third goal, but back came Derry again for Cahir Spiers to narrow the gap to a point, before McElholm hit the net again to seal it in stoppage time.

Scorers for Tyrone: E McElholm 2-2, N Grimes, R Molloy 1-1 each, C Donnelly 1-0, M McElhatton 0-2, S Hughes (f), R McCullagh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Derry: E Higgins 0-7 (7f), C Spiers, O Murphy, C Chambers (1f) 0-2 each, J McGuckian, S Birt, O Crozier (’45) 0-1 each.

Tyrone: C McAneney; J Clarke, B Hughes, Conor Devlin; B McMenamin, C Daly, N Farry; Conan Devlin, C O’Neill; S Hughes, E McElholm, C Donnelly; N Grimes, R Molloy, M McElhatton.

Subs: C McGarvey for McAneney (5), R McCullagh for Hughes (49), N McCarney for Molloy (52), S Fay for Conan Devlin (59), C Donnelly for McElhatton (62), L Hughes for Conor Devlin (62) 

Derry: B O’Connor; F McEldowney, E Scullion, D McDermott; J Murray, O Crozier, S Birt; D McPeake, R Forbes; J McGuckian, C Higgins, C Spiers; E Higgins, C Chambers, O Murphy.

Subs: D McGurk for Murphy (57), A Donnelly for Birt (59) Referee: P Clarke (Cavan).

More in this section

Kerry v Limerick - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Tony Leen: Surely there’s a pit-of-the-stomach anxiety about Munster football now
Sligo v London - Tailteann Cup Round 1 Sligo thank late penalty save as London pipped in Tailteann thriller
Longford v Fermanagh - Táilteann Cup Round 1 Ultan Kelm's goal crucial as Fermanagh edge Longford
<p> </p>

Cork football roundup: Barrs join 'Collig on top

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices