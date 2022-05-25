Limerick's Cillian Fahy: Billy Lee developed us into men

Limerick’s Cillian Fahy says he and his teammates will “give it a right lash and enjoy” Saturday’s Munster SFC final.

Kerry are hot favourites for the weekend and Fahy says there’s no pressure on the Shannonsiders.

“Football in Limerick wouldn't really get the attention a lot of the year so it's nice to see that. You're trying to focus on the game and stuff but you have to enjoy the build-up and it's great to see the kids in the club at home and in the schools getting excited for it.

“We're under no illusions about the challenge that we're facing at the weekend, they're a top team so there's no pressure on us. And the focus is and it has always been over the last two years is just to enjoy your football and that's what we're going to do.

“We'll spend the rest of the week preparing, we'll give it a right lash and enjoy Saturday and whatever happens, happens.”

It’s Fahy’s eighth year on the panel and he’s likely to face Diarmuid O’Connor this weekend - “I've been playing midfield the last couple of games so one of the two midfielders there, they've a couple that they might pick from so we'll see who we get,” - though his memories of the Limerick footballers go back further than eight years.

“Yeah, my family at home and my club at home (Drom-Broadford) is a big football club and we're a big football family so I would have gone to all of the games when I was younger.

“I suppose those are the days that you remember, you remember being down watching the boys and at that time we had three or four from my club playing as well so it was great being on the road following the lads. That's what it's all about and it's great for the kids.

“I'm a teacher at home as well so it's great that the younger kids have a bit of a buzz about football whereas there probably wasn't that going back the last five or six years, it's great to hear them talking about the match a lot of them looking forward to heading down on Saturday.”

It’s been a long road to the bright lights of a provincial final, he adds: “I was looking back before the league final, we finished sixth and seventh in Division 4 in 2018 and 2019 so we've come a long way.

“Credit to Billy (Lee) and the management team and the lads that have been with us over the last number of years, they've really brought us on in leaps and bounds.

“They were dark days, there's no point in beating around the bush, there were dark days there and there were days that you're looking back on now and you really feel the disappointment but it's great to have the days to look forward to now and coming out the other end.

“There were times there when you had lads in and out of panels and it was disappointing seeing people coming and going, but there's a core group there now that have been there for the last three or four years and everything has really come together.

“I always took great pride in playing for Limerick and it was always something I loved doing so I never questioned it, but there were definitely difficult days.”

Fahy gives manager Billy Lee full credit: "He's phenomenal. The job he has done with us is unbelievable, he's taken a group of young men and college kids and things like that and really has developed us into men.

“A lot of us started with him when we were 20 or 21 and a lot of us are 26 or 27 and he's brought us on, not only on the football side of things but also in general life as well, he's had an effect on all aspects of our lives really.

“And that goes for all of his management team, I don't have enough good words to say about them, the whole lot of them, from the physios to everybody, they've all been phenomenal.”