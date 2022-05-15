Kingston singles out Patrick Horgan for praise on record-breaking day for Cork star

Cork manager Kieran Kingston has been praising his star-forward Patrick Horgan, following his sides win against Waterford in Walsh Park earlier today.

Horgan's tally of four points was enough for him to surpass Joe Canning and take him to the top of the all-time championship scoring standings.

The retired Galway sharpshooter had held the record since last year.

The Glen Rovers man had a total of 22-501 from 67 games coming into this weekend. He converted four frees in Walsh Park, bringing his career tally to 22-505. (571).

The Cork manager, speaking on Horgan becoming the all-time championship top scorer, said:

“It’s unbelievable. To have done what he has done, for hurling, and not just in Cork. And what he continues to do. And nationally, a player who has only played in two All-Ireland finals throughout his career, but still has that record of scoring – it’s an incredible achievement. An incredible achievement. We all express our congratulations and thanks, for what he has done and what he continues to do.”

Horgan had reached the summit of Cork's all time scoring charts back in 2017 when he surpassed the great Christy Ring - a feat many would have settled for - but not 'Hoggy'.

'His leapfrogging of recently retired Canning, sees him take pride of place at the top of the scoring charts, with some fine hurlers below him.

Hurlers of the ilk of Henry Shefflin, T.J Reid, Eddie Keher and Eoin Kelly of Tipperary are also on the list, proving just how impressive the feat is.