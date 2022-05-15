Kildare squeeze past Westmeath and into another Leinster final 

Kildare's Jimmy Hyland scores a point despite Jack Smith of Westmeath. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Paul Keane

Kildare 1-21 Westmeath 2-15

What began with a virtual three-point handicap, following the concession of a goal after just 12 seconds, ended in a three-point win for Kildare at Croke Park, securing their return to the Leinster SFC final.

The 2021 provincial runners-up were rocked by Ronan O'Toole's early strike for Westmeath but bounced back impressively with goalscorer Jimmy Hyland, Ben McCormack and Darragh Kirwan all leading the line in attack.

Former U-20 All-Ireland winner Hyland helped himself to 1-4 while McCormack and Kirwan struck 0-5 each as Kildare got on top after the early blitzkrieg and made their attacking quality count.

Hyland's eighth minute goal put the Lilywhites ahead for the first time and they remained in that position throughout despite a spirited performance from Jack Cooney's Westmeath.

Westmeath, who defeated Longford in the quarter-finals, will head to the Tailteann Cup now while Kildare's dream of a first Leinster title success since 2000 remains alive.

Glenn Ryan's side got a real fright, however, when Westmeath won the throw-in and worked the ball to the onrushing Ronan Wallace who played a clever hand-pass over the top for O'Toole to slide the ball to the net.

It was a terrific start for the underdogs but while O'Toole added a point two minutes later, they were unable to push on after the bright start as Kildare quickly gathered themselves.

McCormack and Daniel Flynn were on the mark with points before Hyland palmed to the net for Kildare's goal after Kevin Flynn had managed to turnover possession from a Westmeath kick-out.

Kildare turned the screw in the following 20 minutes or so with a series of points from the likes of Kirwan, Paul Cribbin and Hyland to open up a six-point lead though Westmeath's second goal shortly before half-time gave them renewed hope.

Jamie Gonoud struck that major and despite all their dominance, Kildare led by just 1-13 to 2-6 at half-time.

Westmeath needed a third goal to seriously threaten an upset and it never arrived despite a spirited second-half performance and excellent scores from Ray Connellan, sub Luke Loughlin and the influential O'Toole who finished with 1-3.

Kildare didn't score from play from the 49th minute and Westmeath outscored them by 0-5 to 0-1 in the closing quarter hour though still couldn't cut the margin to anything less than three points.

Kildare scorers: J Hyland (1-4, 1 free), B McCormack (1 mark), D Kirwan (1 free) (0-5); D Flynn (0-2, 1 mark); N Flynn (1 free), K Flynn, A Beirne, T Archbold, P Cribbin (0-1).

Westmeath scorers: R O'Toole (1-3); J Heslin (1 free), S McCartan (0-4); J Gonoud (1-0); R Connellan (0-2); N Harte, L Loughlin (0-1).

Kildare: M Donnellan; M Joyce, S Ryan, M O'Grady; T Archbold, J Murray, K Flynn; K Feely, K O'Callaghan; A Beirne, B McCormack, P Cribbin; D Kirwan, D Flynn, J Hyland.

Subs: P McDermott for Cribbin (49); D Hyland for Joyce (54); F Conway for O'Callaghan (58); N Flynn for Hyland (61); A Masterson for Feely (69).

Westmeath: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, D Giles; N Harte, R Wallace, J Gonoud; R Connellan, S McCartan; J Lynam, R O'Toole, D Lynch; G Egan, J Heslin, A Gardiner.

Subs: L Loughlin for Lynam (34); S Duncan for Gardiner (49); J Dolan for Lynch (55); K Martin for Egan (62); R Forde for Giles (68).

Ref: S Hurson (Tyrone).

