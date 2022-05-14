O'Gorman on song to help Clare to first Munster junior title since 2005

Clare 0-14 Waterford 0-4

Clare were impressive victors in the Munster junior camogie championship final at Páirc Uí Rinn today, claiming their first title since 2005.

With a splendid array of talent including player-of-the-match Kate O’Gorman, Abby Walsh, Shauna Canny and Siobhan Lenihan, they were well on their way at the break, 0-9 to 0-2 in front.

Shauna Canny’s tally of seven points was admirable too.

Waterford, who were up against tough opposition, never gave up the fight. Defensively they did well, but they couldn’t get past a strong Clare defence. Lucy Hogan, Niamh Murphy and Heather Hayes supplied their scores.

Scorers for Clare: S Canny (0-7, 0-5 frees, 0-1 45), S Lenihan (0-3), A Hickey, E Casey, G Carmody and S O’Keeffe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: L Hogan (0-2 frees), N Murphy (45) and H Hayes (0-1 each).

CLARE: L Solon; C Lally, M Powell, S de hÓiste (J-Capt); R Crowe, K O’Gorman (J-Capt), S O’Keeffe; R Kelly, A Walsh; E Casey, S Canny, N Mulqueen; A Hickey, O Phelan, S Lenihan.

Subs: R Conway for R Kelly (27), G Carmody for A Hickey (41), E Kennedy for R Crowe (49), S Loughnane for O Phelan (50), E Considine for M Powell (55-56 bs), A Cooney for S Lenihan (57), R Powell for N Mulqueen (57), A Anderson for S O’Keeffe (62).

WATERFORD: S Kelly; G Harris, E Curran (Capt), E Mahony; N Murphy, L Sheridan, N Curran; H Ryan, C Farrelly; J Scholtz, A Gallagher, L Hogan; A Mackintosh, V O’Brien, E Walshe.

Subs: K O’Donoghue for V O’Brien (26 inj), M O’Regan for A Mackintosh (half-time), O Ní Fhaolán for E Walsh (half-time), H Hayes for J Scholtz (40), A MacDonald for N Curran (44 inj).

Referee: Colm Vaughan (Cork).