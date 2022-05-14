Weekend GAA: The lowdown on all the action

TODAY.

Munster SFC semi-final.

Tipperary v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, 7pm, (P. Neilan, Roscommon).

If Limerick didn’t look at Tipperary’s jubilant footballers in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in late November 2020 and feel that should have been them then they are in the wrong game. Limerick should be bruised from kicking themselves having lost the previous semi-final to Tipperary. David Power’s men negotiated an awkward game against Waterford but pulling through against a decent Clare team will really stand to Billy Lee’s side. Home advantage counts for a little but not a lot as Limerick’s size and strength can be a deciding factor. Verdict: Limerick.

Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 football final.

Kildare v Tyrone, Avant Money Páírc Seán Mac Diarmada, 5pm, (L. Devenney, Mayo) Live TG4.

Kildare showed plenty of mettle in holding out Sligo at the death of their semi-final but the manner in which Tyrone finished off Kerry will have them buzzing going into this decider. Ruairí Canavan is certainly a chip off the old block. Aaron Browne is a great prospect for Kildare too but Tyrone to gut it out for a first crown at this level in seven years. Verdict: Tyrone.

Leinster SHC, Round 4.

Laois v Galway, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 5pm, (S. Cleere, Kilkenny).

Laois can expect no favours here as Galway look to secure their Leinster final spot. If anything, the two-week gap will have helped the likes of Conor Whelan recover from his hamstring issues. Laois need to make positive noises ahead of a major final day clash with Westmeath but the result isn’t in doubt. Verdict: Galway.

Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, 7pm, (S. Hynes, Galway).

Wexford know they have to rack up the scores here not just for the purpose of the table but raising their confidence ahead of what is likely to be a championship survival battle against Kilkenny the following weekend. Avoiding injuries is a must but Darragh Egan will want them to show they’re heading in the right direction. Verdict: Wexford.

Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 7pm, (T. Walsh, Waterford) Live Sky Sports.

As much as they top the table with six points from six, Mattie Kenny will have been thankful that Dublin have had a couple of weeks to prepare for this one. The Donnycarney venue is a 16th man in ways but Dublin have to be prepared to absorb the sting of a Kilkenny side furious that they let a point slip in Salthill last time out. Kilkenny appear to be more cutthroat than the hosts and that can have a bearing. Verdict: Kilkenny.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 4.

Kerry v Offaly, Austin Stack Park, 1pm, (R. McGann, Clare).

Michael Fennelly sure is putting an onus on himself saying he will have failed if Offaly don’t reach a Joe McDonagh Cup final. There is a soreness between the camps after the transfers earlier this year and matters could be tetchy but Offaly’s Division 1 spell may have them more battle-hardened. Verdict: Offaly.

Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm, (K. Jordan, Tipperary).

Neither team should be in relegation trouble given Meath’s woes but Down will want to get back to winning ways having started so brightly against Kerry. Verdict: Down.

Christy Ring Cup, Round 5.

Kildare v Sligo, St Conleth’s Park, 1pm, (R. Fitzsimons, Offaly).

Kildare’s final place is secured and yet they won’t want to break this winning habit of theirs. Verdict: Kildare.

London v Wicklow, McGovern Park, 1pm, (T. Gleeson, Dublin).

There’s a chance for Wicklow to move from the bottom spot but London should keep them at bay. Verdict: London.

Mayo v Derry, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 1pm, (B. Keon, Galway).

A de facto semi-final game and it would have been a shame on Mayo GAA if it didn’t go ahead in Castlebar. Nevertheless, Derry can set up a date with Kildare. Verdict: Derry.

Nicky Rackard Cup, Round 5.

Fermanagh v Roscommon, Brewster Park, 3.30pm, (K. Parke, Antrim).

Roscommon to seal their final place with a fourth win of the campaign. Verdict: Roscommon.

Tyrone v Donegal, Páirc Colmcille, Carrickmore, 3.30pm, (J. Judge, Mayo).

These two know each other so well and Tyrone will be keen to repeat their semi-final victory of last year. Verdict: Tyrone.

Warwickshire v Armagh, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 3.30pm, (K. Brady, Louth).

Armagh to keep finish off a disappointing season with a win. Verdict: Armagh.

Lory Meagher Cup, Round 5.

Cavan v Longford, Kingspan Breffni, 12.30pm, (A. McAleer, Donegal).

Longford to progress to the final with a beating of lowly Cavan. Verdict: Longford.

Leitrim v Louth, Sean O'Heslin's, Ballinamore, 12.30pm, (C. Flynn, Westmeath).

High-scoring Louth can still catch Leitrim for a final place but the hosts can prevail. Verdict: Leitrim.

Monaghan v Lancashire, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 12.30pm, (J. Clarke, Cavan).

Effectively a dead rubber but Monaghan’s to take. Verdict: Monaghan.

TOMORROW.

Munster SHC, Round 4.

Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park, 2pm, (J. Owens, Wexford) Live RTÉ.

Liam Cahill wants the Waterford people to play their part here. It’s clear he’s expecting a sting, if it turns out to be the last, from a hurting Cork team. The thing is, if this turns out to be a shoot-out Waterford are unlikely to be found wanting. There was a slight sense of resignation in Cahill’s remarks having lost to Limerick but after a busy spell these last three weeks will have given him and his players plenty of time to re-energise. Jamie Barron and Austin Gleeson should be in even better shape after their quad issues. Cork need goals and therefore must start Alan Connolly and Kieran Kingston and preferably close to goal but more than anything they have to match Waterford’s graft. Too often that level of productivity fluctuates, and it damns them. For all that is said about Walsh Park not providing space for Waterford’s running game, the intimacy mightn’t be to Cork’s liking either. Verdict: Waterford.

Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, 4pm, (C Lyons, Cork) Live RTÉ.

Plenty of off-the-field concerns for both groups in the lead-up to a game that may have more significance for Limerick than most people suspect. For all their titles, Limerick have failed to beat Clare in their last two outings in Ennis and now will be as good a time as any as Clare begin to believe they could be in the reckoning for honours. How Limerick match Peter Duggan and Shane O’Donnell will give a strong indication of how serious they are taking this clash. In a Clare attack that is already without injured talent, Ian Galvin’s suspension does remove some of its sharpness. Limerick can almost look forward to a Munster final on June 5 but if this is to be their last game for three weeks they will want to make it count, especially after being off-colour for so much of the Tipperary game. There should be little between them but Limerick to finish off the round stages unbeaten and likely with a 100% record. Verdict: Limerick.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 4.

Meath v Antrim, Páirc Tailteann, 1pm, (C. Mooney, Dublin).

Antrim to confirm their place in the final by extending their 100% record against the competition’s bottom team. Verdict: Antrim.

Leinster SFC semi-finals.

Kildare v Westmeath, Croke Park, 2.15pm, (S. Hurson, Tyrone) Live GAAGO.

They may have been relegated from Division 1 but Kildare hardly disappointed their fans as much as Westmeath who were expected to rise from Division 3. That spring in the top flight has clearly steeled the Lilywhites and Westmeath will spend plenty of this game firefighting against Daniel Flynn and others. Verdict: Kildare.

Dublin v Meath, Croke Park, 4.30pm, (D. O’Mahoney, Tipperary) Live GAAGO.

Not a foregone conclusion by any means but do Meath have the wherewithal to expose a rookie goalkeeper and an ageing full-back line? Despite the trouncing of Wexford, Dublin answered few of the questions asked of them this year aside from hunger. Meath shouldn’t be lacking it but their confidence, if not their ability remains an issue. Verdict: Dublin.

Ulster SFC semi-final.

Derry v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, 4pm, (D. Gough, Meath) Live BBCNI.

Derry’s backs must be sore from all the slapping they received since beating Tyrone in what was a commanding dismantling of the All-Ireland champions. Monaghan don’t need to ask themselves would they have been capable of the same, only can they burst Derry’s bubble. With patience and a more varied attack, they can. Old bulls like Darren Hughes can show the way on what is sure to be a claustrophobic encounter. Verdict: Monaghan.