GAA investigate claim committee was canvassed before Ian Galvin red card hearing

The GAA are to investigate serious claims by the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) that some of their members were canvassed ahead of Clare hurler Ian Galvin’s hearing on Monday night.

The CHC have contacted Management Committee about communications allegedly made by an individual to CHC officials concerning the forward’s case. It is understood the person in question is neither a member of the Clare executive nor part of the senior hurling management team.

Galvin was contesting a one-match ban arising from his sending off in last Sunday week’s Munster SHC Round 2 game against Cork in Thurles. Referee Paud O’Dwyer dismissed the Clonlara man following an altercation with Seán O’Donoghue.

The Central Competitions Control Committee had presented O’Dwyer’s reasoning for issuing a red card to Galvin. However, the hearing was later deemed null and void and postponed on foot of the revelations.

As CHC believe Rule 7.3 of the GAA’s Official Guide may have been breached, they have referred the matter to Coiste Bainisti, the organisation’s highest governing body, which includes GAA director general Tom Ryan and president Larry McCarthy.

Confirming Clare received correspondence on Tuesday morning that the hearing was being rescheduled arising from the allegations, chairman Kieran Keating said the county have requested further information.

“We have asked Croke Park to give us the details if somebody has contacted members of the hearings committee. Without them, I don’t know what the background is. I don’t know who has made any representations if they did. I don’t know if they were on our behalf. I’m in the dark as of yet. It was only today that we got notice that the hearing would be reheard.”

Rule 7.3 (w) of the GAA Official Guide states: “No Member of the Association may communicate with any member of the Competitions Control Committee or the Hearings Committee with a view to influencing the outcome of the Hearing. Unauthorised communication in breach of this Rule shall be treated as Misconduct Considered to have Discredited the Association. This Rule shall not, however, prevent any witness giving relevant evidence at a Hearing.”

Such a misconduct charge carries a minimum eight-week suspension up to debarment and expulsion from the association.

Galvin’s hearing is expected to be rescheduled later this week prior to this Sunday’s Round 4 game against Limerick in Ennis. If the CHC rescind his proposed penalty, he will be free to play in the top-of-the-table clash.