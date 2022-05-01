Conor Cooney the hero as Galway steal it at the death 

Galway 1-24 Kilkenny 3-17

An afternoon of high drama out west ended with Galway’s Conor Cooney throwing over a free in the fifth minute of injury-time to hand Henry Shefflin victory over his old master.

The post-match handshake between the victorious Galway manager and Cody was an unbelievably frosty one, with Shefflin having to walk across to Cody as the latter made a bee-line infield, but the end of match exchange that 14,034 spectators filed in to see still had nothing on the gripping fare that preceded it.

Galway, despite going the first 22 minutes of the second half without scoring from play, during which time they managed only a 37th minute Conor Cooney free, looked set for victory when holding a three-point lead as the clock ticked towards the end of the three additional minutes referee Colm Lyons had allotted.

But the very same as their opening day draw in Wexford Park, Galway were pegged back at the death as John Donnelly drilled a 74th minute shot to the Galway net to bring Kilkenny level.

All in attendance expected the final whistle to sound from the ensuing Éanna Murphy restart, but Lyons allowed for one more play and when Paddy Deegan fouled the outstanding Tom Monaghan, Galway and Shefflin had their chance to secure victory.

Cooney, unfazed by the instruction to move the sliotar back from where he had first placed it, sent the ball sailing between the posts to give Galway their first championship win over Kilkenny since 2019 and put them in pole position for a top-three Leinster finish.

Galway were full value for their 1-17 to 2-8 six-point interval lead, an advantage that didn’t require any contact tracers to locate its source.

Following a pair of TJ Reid points on 21 and 23 minutes to move the visitors in front, 2-7 to 0-12, Galway reeled off 1-5 without reply in the ensuing 10 minutes to surge seven clear. And while Galway’s ravenous work ethic was at its most ferocious during this period, 1-4 of their 1-5 came directly from Kilkenny turnovers.

The first in this Galway scoring sequence was Johnny Coen’s 24th minute goal, Cianan Fahy intercepting an attempted Eoin Murphy pass before possession was worked through the hands of Brian Concannon and onto Coen - a late inclusion in place of Evan Niland - who hopped the ball in front of the beaten Murphy.

Coen’s next action was to strip Conor Browne of possession, a turnover that ended with Tom Monaghan splitting the posts.

Cathal Mannion was next to profit from Kilkenny both losing their way and possession, Joseph Cooney following after as he first stopped and then dispossessed Mikey Carey. Monaghan and Cooney subsequently completed the 1-5 with their third each of the first half.

Though nowhere near as dominant, Galway had been the better side in a frantic and score-laden first quarter (a disappointing crowd of 14,034 were treated to 12 scores inside 12 minutes) but were twice pegged back by two Kilkenny goals.

Eoin Cody, who gave Jack Grealish a torrid time early doors, netted in the fifth minute to put the visitors 1-2 to 0-3 in front. And while Galway struck six of the game’s next eight points - including two Fintan Burke sidelines - to lead 0-9 to 1-4 on 15 minutes, Kilkenny swept ahead again when Billy Ryan controlled an Eoin Cody pass and buried.

Kilkenny owned the third quarter, reeling off seven-in-a-row to draw level at 2-15 to 1-18 by the 55th minute.

Galway eventually found their second half feet through Brian Concannon, Joseph Cooney, and Conor Cooney to carry a three-point advantage deep into injury-time.

Kilkenny thought they had a point earned when Donnelly hit the net, but it was gone again in a flash.

Brian Cody followed referee Colm Lyons off the field, a dramatic curtain fall on a five-star production.

Scorers for Galway: C Cooney (0-6, 0-6 frees); B Concannon, J Cooney (0-4 each); T Monaghan (0-3); J Coen (1-0); F Burke (0-2 sidelines), C Mannion (0-2 each); D Burke, P Mannion, C Fahy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: E Cody (1-2); A Murphy (0-5, 0-4 frees); T Reid (0-2 frees), W Walsh (0-3 each); B Ryan, J Donnelly (1-0 each) P Walsh (0-2); M Carey, A Mullen (0-1 each).

Galway: É Murphy; D Morrissey, Daithí Burke, J Grealish; P Mannion, G McInerney, F Burke; J Coen, David Burke; T Monaghan, C Cooney, J Cooney; C Mannion, C Fahy, B Concannon.

Subs: T Killeen for Grealish (temporary, 40-41); C Whelan for Fahy (45); G Lee for Grealish (53); TJ Brennan for Coen (72).

Kilkenny: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; M Carey, P Deegan, C Browne; J Maher, A Mullen; W Walsh, P Walsh, C Buckley; E Cody, B Ryan, TJ Reid.

Subs: A Murphy for Maher (31); T Phelan for Reid (HT); D Blanchfield for Browne (43); J Donnelly for Buckley (55); M Keoghan for B Ryan (66).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).