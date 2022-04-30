Life under Harte a Spoonful of joy for Conor Grimes

As a successful entrepreneur, Conor Grimes is well able to speak but ask him what Mickey Harte has done for the Louth forward and he gets tongue-tied.

The three-time All-Ireland winning manager’s decision to move the Glen Emmets man to the edge of the square hasn’t just benefitted him but freed up Sam Mulroy to move outside and become one of the most potent attackers in the country.

Earning back-to-back league promotions, Harte and right-hand man Gavin Devlin have ignited Louth and transformed players like Grimes who has discovered in himself a knack for goals. But the 28-year-old also points to what Harte has done for him as a person, being able to balance the demands of his and his wife Jayne’s Spoonful Botanical business with the best football of his career.

Careful not to betray the confidences he shares with his manager, he says: “He’s definitely changed my outlook on life. I know that sounds vague but... I want to answer this but I want to respect Mickey. He’s just been a huge influence in the short time I’ve known him.

“He takes Spoonful himself so in that regard he constantly backs you, he believes in you. I don’t want to speak too personally because he’s a special man. He’s a no-nonsense type of character. He supports you in all aspects of life, not just in football but in life. You know he’ll always be there for you.”

Spoonful Botanical is a blend of fermented fruits, herbs and spices, which is proven to reduce inflammation. Inspired by a trip to India, Grimes and Jayne came back with the idea to produce something that would help his grandmother who was suffering from arthritis. But its benefits have been experienced by younger people, particularly athletes like the Dublin and Kerry footballers.

“Originally, it was people like my granny who we wanted to take it. That was why we set up the product, that age group for their joints etc, but because it’s a natural food-based product and there are no side effects and it doesn’t trouble drug regulations it can be taken by athletes. So the sports market is something we’re starting to tap into.

“Some of the Dublin players have been taking it. Nobody is on a fixed contract or anything like that but you see on social media people like Cian Healy have spoken highly of it unbeknownst to ourselves. A few of the Irish rugby players, the Dublin players are posting photos of it and a few of the Louth players are taking it too.

“It’s such a different dynamic. You could have an elderly woman taking it and she will mention it to a friend or two down the shop and it’s word of mouth. In sports, it’s about spreading the word by social media. A photo of it can be seen by thousands.”

Grimes, who sponsors his club, is able to juggle the dual demands of business and football when the two complement one another. What he is learning from Harte, he is deploying in the company.

“It’s a busy life but it’s all about surrounding yourself with the right people in the right places. That’s all I can really say. Thankfully, Jayne is very understanding of the commitments football require and we have some very good people in the business and the football set-up. Just good people who are moving in the same direction as us and that makes it a lot easier. Our county chairman Peter Fitzpatrick too – he's a real players’ person, puts us first.

“We haven’t had the dressing room we have at the moment and that’s no disrespect to anybody that’s been in here before or the players. There’s just a really good atmosphere, a really good bite about the place. I’m pushing on so I realise it’s not going to last forever and I want to give it as much as I can for as long as possible.”

Grimes scored 1-2 in last year’s Division 4 promotion semi-final against Carlow. After registering 1-3 across this season’s Limerick and Westmeath round games, an injury in the latter part of the league knocked him off course but he returned with another 0-3 haul in the Division 3 final win over Limerick before scoring 1-1 in last weekend’s six-goal crushing of Carlow.

For a team it was claimed would be imprinted with the supposed conservative mindset of their manager, the totals they are racking up are high. “It’s definitely not a defensive set-up that we go out with. Mickey and Gavin give you so much confidence to go out and do your job.

“Thankfully, I’ve been able to get on the end of some of the moves but we just concentrate on the work-rate. I can see what the lads are doing off the ball, what they’re putting in, and we’re scoring a lot more now than we have in a long time. I can’t remember the last time we racked up more than five goals in a game. The football is better, it’s more enjoyable.”

Kildare tomorrow represent a step-up on what Louth have overcome thus far and Grimes knows it. “We’re used to the underdogs tag and Kildare is a huge test. Although there is a huge buzz around the county and everybody is getting in behind the team, we haven’t faced anyone like Kildare yet. We know the challenge that lies ahead, though. They were unlucky not to stay in Division 1. It’s a stiff test and it’s going to give us an idea of where we stand.”