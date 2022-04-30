Gary Brennan: I fear Limerick are smelling blood now like we were back then 

I often struggle to remember matches I played, never mind specific incidents, but there is one moment from my inter-county career that stays with me to this day.

That feeling that comes over you as we marched behind the band before the 2012 Munster Senior Football Final. I remember thinking that this was what I played for, what I dreamed of as a youngster. The big days. I was 23 and sure there would be more days like it to come.

As it happened, that was the only time in my 14 seasons with Clare that I marched behind the band for a final. It didn’t matter to me that there were only just over 9,000 in attendance, but when I represented Clare at the launch of the following year’s championship, the talk amongst Munster GAA officials was about how they would have to return to the seeded draw – that sort of attendance wasn’t tolerable in their view.

By seeded draw, they meant keeping Cork and Kerry specifically apart – not anything based on previous year’s performance. The merit of making such decisions based on financials is a whole other column, but they had their way for a while, until the current arrangement was voted in, which guarantees the provincial finalists a semi-final place the following year.

As is the case this year, they may draw one another, meaning that for the fifth time in 16 seasons, or just the second time in the last 11, Cork and Kerry are on the same side of the draw. Of the four previous such opportunities, Clare took only one. Limerick made back-to-back finals in 2009 and 2010 and ran Cork and Kerry to a point and three points respectively.

Of course, Tipperary took greatest advantage and won the title in 2020. So, as Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford open their championship campaigns this weekend, they may not grab many headlines, but they will be aware that opportunity knocks.

Failure to make the Munster final for Tipperary or Waterford will mean their championship will continue in the Tailteann Cup. Tipperary have the most recent history of making it, but there is considerable turnover of players from that squad two years ago. The likes of Brian Fox, Philip Austin and Michael Quinlivan aren’t easily replaced.

Tipp were promoted and Waterford were winless in Division four, so form suggests the Premier should prevail. However, Fraher Field in Dungarvan is not a place to enter lightly, regardless of form. Three of Waterford’s defeats in the league were by just a single point and their best result was a home draw against Tipp. I know from my time working with him that Ephie Fitzgerald will have been getting in his players’ heads this week, convincing them that they can make up for any league disappointment with a win Saturday. I sense that may be a longer-term project and considering only six of the Tipperary team that started in Dungarvan were still playing by the time they lined out in Croke Park, it would be a surprise if they don’t win.

Clare potentially have two home games to make it to the final. However, there is a high degree of caution among supporters. For starters, it is those precise thoughts that need to be shut down. When the 2020 draw was made, there was a lot of talk about having avoided Kerry at last, but Tipperary made sure we didn’t have to worry about that for long.

They themselves needed a Conor Sweeney wonder-point and extra time to get past them Limerick, so Clare were probably the lowest-performing team of those three in that championship. Now Limerick are also coming off a league campaign where they built significant momentum. Even though the last five championship meetings have gone Clare’s way, there was no more than a score in it in four of those - one point in 2012, two in 2015, three in 2016 and then only one in 2017 when we were playing two divisions above them in the league. Why? Well for one thing, the teams know each other so well. They play each other regularly in challenge games and both managers tend to play a consistent style, so there are never any secrets.

Prior to 2012, Limerick had something of a hold over us. They had beaten us in the 2009 championship at home and then repeated the dose in Cusack Park the following spring to beat us to promotion. By 2012, I was sick of losing to them. Some of their key men had miles on the clock and we sensed an opportunity.

My concern is that Limerick will be smelling blood now in the same way we were then. When we have beaten them recently, it has often been because they haven’t carried enough of a forward threat and have coughed up turnovers. However, despite losing the league final to Louth, for the first 50 minutes at least, their speed of transition was impressive. It was noticeable how rarely they took a play in the middle third. The ball was moved forward rapidly. They looked well set in defence and limited Louth to very few, if any opportunities inside the D.

Previously, it could also be argued that they were reliant on one or two scorers, but Hugh Bourke is now augmented by Adrian Enright and Peter Nash, who are adding scores to their work coming from deep. Though Josh Ryan didn’t have his most effective day out, he still contributed 0-2 from play and is a handful with the right delivery.

Louth did well to disrupt that, and Clare would be well advised to get similar pressure on Limerick in the delivery zones and pay close attention to the runs of Nash and Enright. In that league final, they were also without Brian Donovan who had impressed through the league, and Cillian Fahy had to be replaced injured before half-time.

Clare’s league started brightly but never ignited as we all hoped. Injuries are now a major concern. Cathal O’ Connor is not named to start, and aside from his footballing loss, it means Ciarán Russell once again moves to midfield. Ciarán is more than capable of playing there but I think his switch from defence is huge. He reads things very well and is also key to Clare’s counterattack because he is probably our most comfortable defender on the ball and can carry at pace.

Daniel Walsh was tried at midfield for the final round but he himself picked up an injury, as did Keelan Sexton, who also is not named. This is a major blow, as he has often ended up being Clare’s only outlet up front when others have had to come deep. He has shown a brilliant ability to secure possession despite being outnumbered. His replacement, Gavin Cooney, will add pace, but Clare will need to either keep players higher up the pitch or get them up there quickly (as Louth did for the decisive goal) when turnovers occur, if they are to address one of the main concerns from the league – the scoring rate.

Another key factor Saturday will be the Limerick kickout – Dónal O’Sullivan had 100% success in that 50-minute period against Louth. Notably though, all were short kick-outs. Clare have a height advantage in the middle and can make that pay if they force Limerick longer. Clare also have to find a way to disrupt Iain Corbett’s influence. He is the heartbeat of this Limerick team. If Clare allow him to sit and protect, he will break up attacks and get Limerick going forward. He needs to be occupied.

More than anything, Clare need to use the considerable experience they have now amassed. Most of these players know nothing else other than Division Two. Far too often in my time, we played not to lose. This group are eager to set a new bar and have been frustrated with their failure to push on up to now. This weekend is an opportunity, but the right to march behind the band must be earned.

One step at a time.