Oisín McConville accuses CCCC of going after Rian O'Neill

Rian O'Neill of Armagh in action against Michael Langan of Donegal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Donegal and Armagh. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 17:58
Eoghan Cormican

Oisín McConville has accused the Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC) of going after Armagh forward Rian O’Neill for his alleged involvement in a melee during last month’s Armagh-Donegal Allianz League fixture.

O’Neill had his proposed one-match ban, handed down by the CCCC, averted on a procedural issue and so is free to line out in Sunday’s Ulster quarter-final between the same two counties. But McConville, who is O’Neill’s uncle, has expressed his annoyance at what he felt was the CCCC’s targeting of the Armagh player.

O’Neill was not one of the five players identified in referee Paddy Neilan's match report and hit with proposed one-match bans; he was instead singled out retrospectively by the CCCC.

“Why did they go after one player in that situation,” McConville asked on the Irish Examiner’s Paul Rouse Gaelic Football Show.

“There was a serious social media campaign highlighting one player after that game and it was all to do with Rian and what Rian did.” 

Fellow Armagh footballer Ciarán Mackin, despite being cleared by the Central Hearings Committee to line out in Sunday’s Ulster quarter-final away to Donegal, will miss the game because of an eye injury.

Former Armagh forward McConville reckons Donegal did not appeal the one-match suspensions handed down to Odhrán McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee because neither player was set for significant involvement at Ballybofey.

“No disrespect to Neil McGee, but Neil McGee probably wasn’t going to play a major role in the game anyway. Odhran McFadden-Ferry, as much as he is an important player to Donegal, hasn’t really played that much championship football in the last number of years, so Donegal said, we’ll take the high moral ground here and we’ll accept the suspensions knowing that they weren’t really going to hurt them badly anyway.”

