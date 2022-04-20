Oisín McConville accuses CCCC of going after Rian O'Neill

Oisín McConville has accused the Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC) of going after Armagh forward Rian O’Neill for his alleged involvement in a melee during last month’s Armagh-Donegal Allianz League fixture.

O’Neill had his proposed one-match ban, handed down by the CCCC, averted on a procedural issue and so is free to line out in Sunday’s Ulster quarter-final between the same two counties. But McConville, who is O’Neill’s uncle, has expressed his annoyance at what he felt was the CCCC’s targeting of the Armagh player.