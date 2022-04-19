Limerick make light work of Kerry in Munster Minor Championship

Munster Minor Hurling Championship

Limerick 5-24 Kerry 0-4

Limerick were always in control of this Munster Minor Hurling Championship Group 2 game against a Kerry side who never gave up, at Kilmallock on Tuesday evening after an encounter that never really caught fire.

Limerick, smarting from a thirteen point loss to Cork in Pairc Uí Chaoimh last week, were always going to view Kerry as ideal opponents to get their championship ambitions back on track. Their physicality and stick work was superior to a young Kingdom side that had been heavily beaten by Cork two weeks previously after being competitive for about forty minutes.

The game was over at half time when Limerick led by thirteen points (1-12 to 0-2) as Kerry toiled to try and stay with Limerick but it was all in vain. Pierce Connery set the tone for the evening with a point inside twenty seconds and points quickly followed from Ciaran McMahon and player of the game, Darren Collopy before Kerry registered their opening score from a Killian Boyle free.

Kerry only added one more point in the opening half from Calum O’Sullivan as Limerick out-muscled their opponents on the heavy sod and in driving rain. Limerick added a succession of points from Collopy, Connery, Bradley Moran and Josh Sheehan as Limerick drew 0-11 to 0-1 in front.

Then Calum O’Sullivan managed a point for Kerry before on the stroke of half time, Limerick midfielder Fintan Fitzgerald finished to the Kerry net and that was that as Limerick led 1-12 to 0-2 at the interval.

Kerry battled hard at the back in the second half with Conor Nolan, Dara Nolan and in particular wing back Gary O’Riordan giving it their all, but any Kerry clearances were hovered up by a Limerick defence superbly marshaled by Conor Frawley. With Pierce Connery and Darren Collopy on fire, Limerick cruised to a bloodless victory.

Limerick added second half goals from Mark Field, Darren Collopy (2) and impressive substitute Tadgh Hourigan as Kerry could only add two more points, one a superb effort from Jack Enright and a Killian Boyle free.

It was all too easy for Limerick and Kerry played well below expectations.

Limerick now go on to meet Waterford in the quarter-finals next Tuesday night at home while Kerry get a third game in an A competition when they will travel away to play Clare.

Scorers for Limerick: D Collopy 2-8 (0-6 frees), P Connery 0-5, F Fitzgerald, M Field 1-1 each, B Moran 0-3 (1 free), T Hourigan 1-0, C McMahon 0-2, O Meany, J Sheehan, D Langan, B Adams 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kerry: K Boyle (0-2f), C O’Sullivan and J Enright (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: F O’Brien; B Earls, S Fitzgibbon, P Mooney; D Lyons, C Frawley, O Meany; F Fitzgerald, D Langan; P Connery, B Moran, J Sheehan; M Field, C McMahon, D Collopy.

Subs: T Hourigan for B Moran (43 minutes), S Ryan for J Sheehan (45 minutes), B Murnane for O Meany (47 minutes), J Daly for D Lyons (50 minutes), B Adams for D Collopy (53 minutes).

KERRY: T Godley; R McGrath, C Nolan, D Nolan; G O’Riordan , L Kennelly, K Sheehan; S McElligott, L Rochford; C O’Sullivan, J Enright, L Óg O’Connor; K Boyle, K Quilter , B O’Connor.

Subs: C Fitzgerald for K Quilter (half-time), A McDonagh for K Boyle (47 minutes), H Lenihan for C O'Sullivan (50 minutes), R Reen for B O'Connor (55 minutes), A Whyte for C Nolan (58 minutes).

Referee: J Dooley (Tipperary).