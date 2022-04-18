Cork cruise to 16-point victory

Munster U20 football championship semi-final

Limerick 0-5

Cork 2-15

A 16-point winning margin for defending champions Cork in the EirGrid Munster U20 football championship semi-final at Ballyagran on Monday.

It was all too easy for the visitors, their overall power sending them through to a provincial showdown. Ahead by two points after playing into the wind in the first half, this game was put to bed early in the second half with Hugh Murphy and Ryan O’Donovan (penalty) both finding the net.

With three of last year’s side — Tommy and Colin Walsh (cousins) and Darragh Cashman — Bobbie O’Dwyer’s side kicked five points on the bounce to take a 0-6 to 0-4 advantage at half-time.

The match, which was the first to be played at the newly-developed Ballyagran grounds, was pretty much wrapped up immediately after the break. With the elements to their back, Cork pushed Colin Walsh into full forward and his aerial dominance told.

The first goal arrived when Alan Walsh teamed up with his brother Colin who parted to Murphy in the 31st minute and his ground shot beat Shane O’Connell.

Six minutes later, Conor Hanlon who scored four points, was hauled down in front of the posts, and Ryan O’Donovan’s well-struck penalty put Cork 2-8 to 0-4 up. O’Donovan (1-6) was another to shine up front.

O’Donovan and Hanlon added points, however, the difference at the three-quarter mark could have been a lot bigger only for two great saves from O’Connell in the Limerick goal from Hanlon and Colin Walsh.

Cork added another four points before the Shannonsiders scored their first point of the second half in the 57th minute, it was also their first from play, and it came from the boot of wing-back Cormac Woulfe.

As both sides emptied their benches, O’Donovan capped a fine evening with the final score in stoppage time.

Cork dual player Colin Walsh will face Limerick again on Wednesday night with the Cork U20 hurlers.

Scorers for Limerick: E Rigter (0-2 frees), D Murray (45), D O’Shaughnessy (free) and C Woulfe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: R O’Donovan (1-6, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees, 0-2 45s), C Hanlon (0-4, 0-2 frees), H Murphy (1-0), D O’Mahony (0-3), P O’Driscoll and C Daly (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: S O’Donnell (Fr Casey’s); E McGrath (Galbally), P Holian (Ballylanders), R O’Connor (Newcastle West, Capt); S Kilbridge (Fr Casey’s), A Neville (Newcastle West), C Woulfe (St Senan’s); P McMahon (Ballsteen), D Murray (Monaleen); J Baynham (Monagea), E Rigter (Newcastle West), C Ó Duinn (Monaleen); K Mullins (St Patrick’s), D Bridgeman (Mungret St Paul’s), D O’Shaughnessy (Ballysteen).

Subs: S O’Donoghue (Ballylanders) for K Mullins (half-time), C McGrath (Galtee Gaels) for P McMahon (40), Z McCarthy (Galtee Gaels) for C Ó Duinn (40), M Cremins (Newcastle West) for S Kilbridge ((47), T Donovan (Newcastle West) for D Bridgeman (53).

CORK: C Dungan (Carrigaline); J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), T Walsh (Kanturk), D Peet (Clonakilty); D Cashman (Millstreet, J-Capt), N Lordan (Ballinora, J-Capt), S Brady (Ballygarvan); K Scannell (Carbery Rangers), A Walsh (Kanturk); R O’Sullivan (Newcestown), C Walsh (Kanturk), H Murphy (Éire Óg); R O’Donovan (Barryroe), C Hanlon (Buttevant), D O’Mahony (Ballincollig).

Subs: A Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers) for D O’Mahony (45), P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for R O’Sullivan (48), C Daly (Clonakilty) for H Murphy (53), E Walsh (Clyda Rovers) for C Walsh (55), F Fenner (Castletownbere) for K Scannell (57).

Referee: Niall Quinn (Clare).