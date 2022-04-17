Sligo survive almighty scare in New York

New York 0-15 Sligo 1-16

Sligo survived an almighty scare to beat New York and advance to the Connacht Football Championship semi-final.

The sides were level in the 69th minute but Sligo struck the last four points of the game.

New York were the better team for large periods and didn't get the bounce of the ball that their play deserved.

A first half goal from Sean Carrabine proved crucial for Sligo.

The exiles will now enter the Tailteann Cup and will not be the easy draw that would once have been assumed.

Sligo will now meet Roscommon in the Connacht semi-final and going on this performance, the newly-promoted Rossies will be strong favourites.

More to follow