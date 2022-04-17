Ballincollig claim League summit after defeating Barrs

Cork SFL

Ballincollig moved to the top of Division 1A of the Cork Credit Unions SFL after they defeated county champions St Finbarr’s in Togher on Saturday evening.

Darren Murphy and Cian Dorgan were their scorers in chief as they registered a 0-16 to 1-10 victory as Cillian Myers Murray kicked 0-7 for the Barr’s and Conor McCrickard struck for 1-2.

Back west in Páirc Naomh Eoin, Newcestown came out on a top after a close encounter against Kiskeam. The teams were level on four occasions across the hour but with Eddie Kenneally and Tadhg Twomey in top form for the home side they dug out a 0-12 to 0-9 victory despite the best efforts of Sean and Tom O’Sullivan for Kiskeam, who shared 0-6 between them.

Last year’s Senior A champions, Mallow, registered their first win of the campaign when they defeated Fermoy by 2-8 to 1-6. Sean McDonnell was in top form the winners as he kicked 1-5 and Darragh Moynihan also found the net.

Earlier in the week, there was no separating old rivals Éire Óg and St Michael’s as they played out a 0-11 to 1-8 draw in Ovens. The wily Daniel Goulding kicked 0-5 for the home side while Eric Hegarty struck for Michael’s goal.

In Division 1B, a hattrick from Luke Connolly was key to Nemo Rangers 5-16 to 0-9 win over Carbery Rangers in Rosscarbery on Sunday as Paul Kerrigan and Conor O’Donovan also found the net for the Trabeg men.

Valley Rovers are hot on their heels after their 1-16 to 0-9 win over O’Donovan Rossa on Friday. Darrgah Murphy raised the green flag for the Valleys while former Cork player Fiachra Lynch was their scorer in chief as he kicked 0-8.

Carrigaline made it back-to-back victories after they defeated Ilen Rovers by 3-16 to 0-8 in Carrigaline on Saturday. Éanna Desmond kicked 1-7 for the Carrigdhoun side while Jack McCarthy and Kevin O’Reilly struck for the other goals.

There was no separating Cill na Martra and Douglas as they finished up on 1-10 apiece on Sunday morning. Adam Cantwell found the net for Douglas while Maidhcí Ó Duinnín did the same for the home side and Damien Ó hUrdail kicked the equalising score.

Finally, 0-4 from Daniel O’Callaghan helped Clyda Rovers to a slender 0-9 to 0-8 victory over Clonakilty.