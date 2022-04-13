PM O'Sullivan: Can Cian Lynch be stopped? Maybe not. But rivals ponder how to contain him

We need to talk about Cian…

This comment covers a lot of hurling ground and will be central to management discussions over the next few months. Restricting Limerick’s centre forward counts as a core task for dethroning the All-Ireland champions.

No two ways, as of now, about this recognition.

The arithmetic is simple. Last January, Cian Lynch turned 26. He stands as the first player to have been Hurler of the Year twice at the age of 25.

Arguably not yet in his prime, this figure remains Limerick’s most distinctive talent.

Half talisman, half magician, he is a fully formed influence on the way the game now moves in the 2020s. His whirling movement, ranging all around middle third, avid as much to pass as to score, redefines the position’s possibilities.

With eerie precision, Lynch has become the uber centre forward by haunting the spot, by spending most of his time absent from the jersey’s traditional environs.

He understands that people fear ghosts more than gunfighters. Only a ghost can appear anywhere.

Obvious and not so obvious virtues fuse via his impact.

Scoreboards tell an obviously true tale. Recall the two goals created in 2021’s senior final for Gearóid Hegarty.

Each time, Lynch processed possession in tight circumstance out on the left side of attack, sucking in Cork defenders before releasing Hegarty through the middle. Lynch’s splice of first touch and incisive vision provides quiet dynamite.

Not so obvious? Tucked into Limerick’s second goal in that first half. 14th minute: Diarmaid Byrnes receives a short puckout from Nicky Quaid. Under no pressure, Byrnes directs a long flat delivery in front of Séamus Flanagan. Both Seán O’Donoghue and Robert Downey, corner back and full back, make the mistake of stepping toward this ball.

Flanagan twigs. He smoothly gathers and transfers across to Aaron Gillane, unmarked in a central position.

Bang.

Limerick pound into a four point lead, 2-5 to 1-4.

Even quieter dynamite, you could say. Such moments deserve careful analysis. They allow appreciation of how much Cian Lynch affects the opposition’s structure even when not directly involved in a passage of play.

For that major score, Cork got themselves in a muddle. Twice over, in fact. The first tangle derived from the time afforded to Byrnes to produce so precise a clearance. Laziness dropped a guard.

The second tangle derived from the shape of Cork’s defence. They had allowed a two on two situation high up the field. Haziness dropped a guard.

How did this blurring of defensive lines arise? Because Mark Coleman, Cork’s centre back, was out in midfield, chasing a ghostly shadow dancer (aka Limerick’s centre forward). Coleman’s removal as defensive screen facilitated Gillane’s glorious solitude as killer receiver.

Further nuance, 16th minute. Darragh O’Donovan gains possession in midfield and arrows the ball in front of Gillane. The delivery comes so measured that Coleman, restored to defence as a sitting centre back, cannot prevent a handy point.

That moment, Cian Lynch was wide on the right side of midfield, chased by Luke Meade. O’Donovan stood as Meade’s direct opponent in that sector, midfielder versus midfielder. So the ease with which he could pick out Gillane, rendering Coleman redundant, again derived from time and space created by a collective fret about Lynch’s presence.

Those three minutes summarized Cork’s conundrum. All their cards turned up a bust. Coleman fell redundant whether as Lynch’s direct marker, thereby opening space, or as a sitting centre back, thereby leaving Lynch to someone wanted elsewhere.

The first option, twisting, left too much space in front of their full back line. The second option, sticking, granted too much time to other Limerick hurlers in middle third.

Now theory lands back to practice, as these counties resume championship fray. Anticipation climbs higher because Limerick might have receded a little, based on league showings.

MAGICIAN'S WAND: Cian Lynch's spare hurley on standby at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Might…

Meaning, they are no longer considered all but a shoo in for three in a row.

Which or whether, that conundrum hardened into a dilemma during the last eight months. Cork’s management must know they need a third option. They require a means of avoiding Mark Coleman getting lodged in limbo, squeezed by irreconcilable demands.

Go back six years for wider context. Kilkenny, seeking three in a row, effectively played 2016’s senior final without a centre back. Kieran Joyce was ordered to follow Tipperary’s Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher on his patrols around midfield. This decision led to meltdown in Kilkenny’s full back line.

A consensus developed after that game. Not keeping your centre back at home creates far more problems than could ever be solved by making him a pilgrim.

Cork’s management should have known better in 2021. Lynch duly whirled up a storm.

What might materialize in 2022 as their third option? Do not forget lessons Limerick gleaned from All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny in 2019. That day, John Kiely picked Cian Lynch in midfield. This decision meant a specific man marker could be inserted into the opposing midfield, a role capably performed by Conor Browne.

Electing Lynch nominal centre forward, a false 11, represents severe complication. A specific man marker, as those passages from 2021’s biggest day attest, easily turns into a cross for your own backs, a ghost in the house.

There is likewise a lesson from 2020 to consider. Limerick, meeting Tipperary in a Munster semi final, feinted by naming Lynch at midfield. The opposition had Alan Flynn lined up as marker.

Limerick shredded this ploy by sending their man to centre forward from the start. Centre back Pádraic Maher did not know whether to stay or go. Tipperary unravelled and Limerick won as they pleased, 3-23 to 2-17.

Next weekend, Cork might utilize just five forwards. A specific attendant (Ger Millerick, perhaps) could be listed up front. He then travels with Lynch, allowing Mark Coleman to sit. This scenario, in practical terms, means playing with three midfielders and an unmarked centre back.

Price of this bet? Declan Hannon similarly sitting at centre back. As of now, going by 2021’s experience, the price would seem decent value.

The two alternatives certainly look dubious. Instead of sending your centre back out to midfield or holding him as a redundant number 6, you opt for changing basic terms of engagement. There is significantly less chance of conceding a goal if your centre back functions efficiently as a screen.

Yet no plan will survive laziness. If Limerick were mightily impressive in the first half of last season’s All-Ireland final, Cork’s front six proved lamentably indolent. To repeat: Limerick’s backs and midfielders received far too much time on the ball. No centre back can continually screen deliveries sent with surgical precision due to his forwards’ stodginess in the tackle.

This truth marks even seemingly inconsequential passages, as per the seventh minute last August. Corner back Seán Finn seizes a ball out on the right sideline and handpasses to Dan Morrissey, who offloads to Darragh O’Donovan. Stick pass to William O’Donoghue. Stick pass to Kyle Hayes, over at left half back.

Classic Limerick momentum but no commendable Cork pressure.

Plenty of time for Hayes to eye a Séamus Flanagan-directed option. But he fails to get enough pace on the ball, deficient in his swing. Mark Coleman scrambles across and heads off this delivery, winning a sideline.

The moral is obvious. Had Hayes correctly struck that ball, Coleman would not have regained possession, his willingness undone by front six torpor. This captain’s team need a plan, a third way, but one supported by the sinews of hard work.

Cork must go all out to counter Limerick’s trump card.