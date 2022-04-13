RTÉ reveal their schedule for the 2022 All-Ireland Championships

RTÉ have revealed their schedule for the 2022 All-Ireland Championships, with 35 games set to be televised live. The coverage begins this Sunday, April 17, with a double header from the Munster Hurling Championship.
League champions Waterford host Tipperary with a 2pm throw-in. While All-Ireland champions Limerick travel to Cork in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Hurling final, throw in at 4pm.
Coverage of the football championship begins the following Sunday with the Connacht Football semi-final between Mayo and Galway live from Castlebar on April 24, throw-in at 4pm.
In total there will be 17 live games shown on RTÉ in the hurling championship. As usual, the Munster Hurling Championship dominates the early weeks of the coverage.
In total, there will be nine Munster Hurling Championship games broadcast, with two from the Leinster Hurling Championship, the Joe McDonagh Cup final, and the five knockout games, including the All-Ireland hurling final on July 17.
There will be 18 games broadcast on RTÉ from the football championship. Seven provincial games (one from Munster, three from Ulster, two from Connacht, and one from Leinster), as well as both the semi-finals and final of the Tailteann Cup, and eight games from the All-Ireland series, including the All-Ireland football final on July 24.
Full Schedule:
Waterford v Tipperary 2pm, Munster SHC
Cork v Limerick 4pm, Munster SHC
Tipperary v Clare 2pm, Munster SHC
Mayo v Galway 4pm, Connacht SFC
Galway v Kilkenny 2pm, Leinster SHC
Derry v Tyrone/Fermanagh 4pm, Ulster SFC
Limerick v Tipperary 2pm, Munster SHC
Donegal/Armagh v Cavan/Antrim 4pm, Ulster SFC
Waterford v Cork 2pm, Munster SHC
Clare v Limerick 4pm, Munster SHC
Tipperary v Cork, Munster SHC
Clare v Waterford, Munster SHC
3pm, Munster SFC Final
5pm, Leinster SFC Final
1.45pm, Connacht SFC Final
4pm, Ulster SFC Final
4.45pm, Joe McDonagh Cup Final
7pm, Leinster SHC Final
2pm, Round 1 football qualifier
4pm, Munster SHC Final
2pm, Round 2 football qualifier
4pm, Round 2 football qualifier
All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final
All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final
2pm, Tailteann Cup semi-final
4pm, Tailteann Cup semi-final
2pm, All-Ireland Football quarter-final
4pm, All-Ireland Football quarter-final
5pm, All-Ireland Hurling semi-final
3.30pm, All-Ireland Hurling semi-final
3.45pm, Tailteann Cup final
6pm, All-Ireland Football semi-final
3.30pm, All-Ireland Football semi-final
3.30pm, All-Ireland Hurling final
3.30pm, All-Ireland Football final