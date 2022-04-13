RTÉ reveal their schedule for the 2022 All-Ireland Championships

RTÉ have revealed their schedule for the 2022 All-Ireland Championships, with 35 games set to be televised live. The coverage begins this Sunday, April 17, with a double header from the Munster Hurling Championship.

League champions Waterford host Tipperary with a 2pm throw-in. While All-Ireland champions Limerick travel to Cork in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Hurling final, throw in at 4pm.