RTÉ reveal their schedule for the 2022 All-Ireland Championships

35 games are set to be televised live by RTÉ beginning this Sunday, April 17, with a double header from the Munster Hurling Championship
Nothing sounds quite like the GAA Championships on RTÉ The colour and clamour return this weekend Echoing to the sound of leather on ash, the crash, bang, wallop of a full-blooded tackle and the roar of the crowds, nothing sounds quite like the GAA Championships on RTÉ. This year, RTÉ Sport will, once again, bring the sights and sounds of a championship season to fans across the country with extensive free-to-air coverage from the early beginning of the championship season this weekend right up to the finals. Pictured ahead of the start of RTÉ's Coverage of the GAA Championship this weekend are Darren Frehill, Jacqui Hurley, Des Cahill and Joanne Cantwell. Picture Andres Poveda

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 12:02
TJ Galvin

RTÉ have revealed their schedule for the 2022 All-Ireland Championships, with 35 games set to be televised live. The coverage begins this Sunday, April 17, with a double header from the Munster Hurling Championship.

League champions Waterford host Tipperary with a 2pm throw-in. While All-Ireland champions Limerick travel to Cork in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Hurling final, throw in at 4pm.

Coverage of the football championship begins the following Sunday with the Connacht Football semi-final between Mayo and Galway live from Castlebar on April 24, throw-in at 4pm.

In total there will be 17 live games shown on RTÉ in the hurling championship. As usual, the Munster Hurling Championship dominates the early weeks of the coverage.

In total, there will be nine Munster Hurling Championship games broadcast, with two from the Leinster Hurling Championship, the Joe McDonagh Cup final, and the five knockout games, including the All-Ireland hurling final on July 17.

There will be 18 games broadcast on RTÉ from the football championship. Seven provincial games (one from Munster, three from Ulster, two from Connacht, and one from Leinster), as well as both the semi-finals and final of the Tailteann Cup, and eight games from the All-Ireland series, including the All-Ireland football final on July 24.

Full Schedule:

April 17 

Waterford v Tipperary 2pm, Munster SHC 

Cork v Limerick 4pm, Munster SHC 

April 24 

Tipperary v Clare 2pm, Munster SHC 

Mayo v Galway 4pm, Connacht SFC 

May 1 

Galway v Kilkenny 2pm, Leinster SHC 

Derry v Tyrone/Fermanagh 4pm, Ulster SFC 

May 8 

Limerick v Tipperary 2pm, Munster SHC 

Donegal/Armagh v Cavan/Antrim 4pm, Ulster SFC 

May 15 

Waterford v Cork 2pm, Munster SHC 

Clare v Limerick 4pm, Munster SHC 

May 22 (simultaneous throw-ins) 

Tipperary v Cork, Munster SHC 

Clare v Waterford, Munster SHC 

May 28 

3pm, Munster SFC Final 

5pm, Leinster SFC Final 

May 29 

1.45pm, Connacht SFC Final

4pm, Ulster SFC Final 

June 4 

4.45pm, Joe McDonagh Cup Final 

7pm, Leinster SHC Final 

June 5 

2pm, Round 1 football qualifier 

4pm, Munster SHC Final 

June 12 

2pm, Round 2 football qualifier 

4pm, Round 2 football qualifier 

June 18 

All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final 

All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final 

June 19 

2pm, Tailteann Cup semi-final 

4pm, Tailteann Cup semi-final 

June 26 

2pm, All-Ireland Football quarter-final 

4pm, All-Ireland Football quarter-final 

July 2 

5pm, All-Ireland Hurling semi-final 

July 3 

3.30pm, All-Ireland Hurling semi-final 

July 9 

3.45pm, Tailteann Cup final 

6pm, All-Ireland Football semi-final 

July 10 

3.30pm, All-Ireland Football semi-final 

July 17 

3.30pm, All-Ireland Hurling final 

July 24 

3.30pm, All-Ireland Football final

