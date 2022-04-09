Blistering start fire Wexford to league glory

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division Two final

Wexford 3-12

Antrim 0-14

Three goals inside the first 15 minutes of this evening’s Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division Two final left Antrim with too much to do against Wexford at Croke Park

Silverware aside, the champions earned a return to the top tier of the league for the first time since their relegation in 2019.

Just 16 seconds had elapsed when Aoife Guiney batted past the onrushing Caitríona Graham for the game’s opening goal, giving Kevin Tattan’s side an early boost.

Antrim looked very sharp around the middle third and moved the ball smartly through the lines with some clever stickwork from the midfield and wing forwards, but the deployment of Maeve Sinnott as a sweeper left them outnumbered close to goal, where Siobhán McKillop and Caitrin Dobbin found it difficult to get the space to work a shot.

Seven minutes had expired when Anais Curran raised the second flag of the day from a free, but a wonderful score on the run from Caoimhe Wright showed that Antrim were adjusting to Wexford’s defensive system.

But their hard work was undone when Chloe Drain was dispossessed in defence with Guiney setting up Ciara O’Connor for Wexford's second goal. Three minutes later, Guiney again turned provider, this time picking out the unmarked Leah Walsh for a handy finish from close range. Those strikes left Antrim nine points adrift and with a mountain to climb.

Two points from Róisín McCormack dragged them back into the game, the second fizzing mere inches over the crossbar and while the Ulster side picked off some fine points they never came close the threatening goalkeeper Aoife Mahon.

Their task was made even tougher when Chloe Drain was shown a second yellow card for a shoulder challenge in the penalty area, though Caitríona Graham produced a superb diving save to push Ciara O’Connor’s penalty around the post.

The St. Martin’s player quickly got over the disappointment to slot the resultant 45 over the bar, and while there was no stage during the remainder of the game where it looked like Antrim were ever going to be over-run by their Leinster opponents, Wexford were content to pick off points and maintain that three goal advantage for most of the contest.

3-6 to 0-6 at half time because 3-9 to 0-7 thanks to efforts from Guiney and Anais Curran.

Áine Magill, Siobhán McKillop and Caoimhe Wright battled to keep Antrim batting to the end. As Wexford emptied their bench in the latter stages of the game, Róisín McCormick tacked on a number of late points to reduce the gap to seven though scores of real quality from Sarah and Aoife O’Connor ensured it was a comfortable last few minutes for the winners.

Scorers for Wexford: A Curran 0-5 (0-2f), C O’Connor 1-2 (0-1 45), A Guiney 1-2, L Walsh 1-1, A O’Connor 0-1, S O’Connor 0-1.

Scorers for Antrim: R McCormick 0-6 (0-3f), Á Magill 0-2, C Wright 0-2, S McKillop 0-2, C Dobbin 0-1, N O’Neill 0-1f.

WEXFORD: A Mahon; M Martin, L O’Leary, S Harding Kenny; A Cardiff, S O’Connor, E Walsh; O Sinnott, C O’Connor; A O’Connor, J Quigley, A Curran; M Sinnott, A Guiney, L Walsh.

Subs: J Dillon for Quigley (43), M Byrne for Guiney (45), K Kirwan for L Walsh (49), C Cashe for A O’Connor (56), L Dempsey for Sinnott (59), A Hennessy for Harding Kenny (60), Á Lacey for Martin (60).

ANTRIM: C Graham; C Drain, N Donnelly, M Lynn; C Patterson, C Donlon, L McKenna; L McNaughton, N O’Neill; A Boyle, R McCormick, Á Magill; C Wright, S McKillop, C Dobbin.

Subs: K McKillop for Donnelly (42)

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare)